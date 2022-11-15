ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrae, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Millbrae.

The Los Altos High School basketball team will have a game with Mills High School on November 14, 2022, 18:00:00.

Los Altos High School
Mills High School
November 14, 2022
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Los Altos High School basketball team will have a game with Mills High School on November 14, 2022, 19:30:00.

Los Altos High School
Mills High School
November 14, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

