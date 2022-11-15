ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placentia, CA

Placentia, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Tesoro High School basketball team will have a game with Valencia High School - Placentia on November 14, 2022, 18:00:00.

Tesoro High School
Valencia High School - Placentia
November 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

