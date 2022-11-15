ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, WA

nbcrightnow.com

HAPO president one of the "most powerful women in credit unions"

RICHLAND, Wash.- Dolores Broeske, President and C.E.O. of HAPO Community Credit Union has been selected and honored in the top 25 women leaders as "The Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions" for 2022. According to a HAPO press release, under Broeske, the credit union has launched an internal program to...
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Saving Nokey: Local recovery coach and health board member seeks funds for life-saving weight loss surgery

His first name is unforgettable and so too is his dedication to helping others who once walked in his shoes, but now he needs help. Nokey Pando of Moses Lake was an addiction recovery coach with HopeSource and is now a Field Based Outreach Specialists with the Grant County Recovery Navigator Program and a member on Grant County's Board of Health.
MOSES LAKE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Local Walla Walla native bringing back the Walla Walla Armory

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla Armory has been traditionally used by the National Guard for training, recruiting, driving military trucks from one place to another and hosting community events. After sitting dormant for over a year, a new U.S. National Guard recruiter has been assigned to Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Waste Management ‘Dumps’ $15 Million into E. WA Recycle Upgrade

Waste Management officials say the Spokane facility should be completed with upgrades and running by 2024, and it will increase recycling capability in Kennewick. Large recycling investment will increase loads from Kennewick. According to information released by Waste Management on Tuesday, November 15th, the capacity for recycling in Kennewick and...
KENNEWICK, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Altrusa International of Pendleton Hosting Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 19

Altrusa International of Pendleton will host the 2022 Holiday Bazaar fund-raising event on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. The bazaar goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features crafts, gifts, candles, home decor, jewelry, Santa, lunch and dessert and more. The entry fee is $2. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase. For more information, email altrusapend@gmail.com.
PENDLETON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘People freeze to death every year’: Yakima shelters critical during harsh winters

YAKIMA, Wash. — There’s nearly 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County and it’s estimated at least one in four are living on the streets, which can be dangerous and potentially fatal as temperatures start to drop. “The reality is, people freeze to death every year,” said Brian Ahern, interim executive director for Rod’s House. “Every winter, people freeze to death...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital

RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
RICHLAND, WA
News Talk KIT

After Almost 40 Years, Yakima Folklife Festival Sadly Comes to an End

It is with a heavy heart to announce that another staple tradition in the Yakima valley is coming to a close. The Folklife Festival was such a staple tradition for so many. Music would fill the air, the great food from the vendors and prime location would bring so many people together for several decades. My father was involved being in a few of the bands that would play at this event and it was always a highlight for him to attend and perform.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

CBC COVID test site to close

PASCO, Wash.- The University of Washington is pausing operations at the CBC COVID-19 test site due to the low-volume of clients and decreased demand. “In January 2022 we were seeing more than 1,000 patients a day at our testing site and in the last couple of weeks, the number of patients for several days has been in the single digits,” UW Medicine said in a statement announcing the closure.
PASCO, WA
News Talk KIT

33 Local Small Businesses in the Yakima Valley to Support

Searching for Local Small Businesses in the Yakima Valley?. Let's not wait for Small Business Saturday to show love to all our favorite local businesses. The holiday season has arrived and with it many different types of upcoming gatherings. The more info you have on the best spots to grab gifts the better and shopping local not only garner unique gifts but also helps everyone involved. Feel free to send more of your favorites via our app and let's all get ready to shop until we drop. Drink some hot cocoa and then get back to it!
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima City Council Talks About New Aquatic Center

The Yakima City Council meets on Tuesday with a relatively short agenda. The council will hold a public hearing on the 2023-24 Preliminary Biennial Budget and talk about the formation of a committee to talk about the proposed Martin Luther King Jr. Aquatic Center. Earlier this year the city received $1 million from the state to help fund the project. Many people for years have wanted a new pool at the park.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police K9 Trex Loses Fight Against Sickness

Last month Yakima Police officials asked for help in treating K9 Trex who was having some health problems. Sadly according to K9 Foundation Yakima Valley "K9 Trex was set free of pain on Monday, November 14th after suffering from an undiagnosable gastrointestinal disorder." Vets at WSU were at a loss...
YAKIMA, WA

