FOX 11 and 41
LGBQT debate in Tri-Cities schools is hurting kids, says one Tri-City Herald letter writer
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 11/16/2022
nbcrightnow.com
HAPO president one of the "most powerful women in credit unions"
RICHLAND, Wash.- Dolores Broeske, President and C.E.O. of HAPO Community Credit Union has been selected and honored in the top 25 women leaders as "The Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions" for 2022. According to a HAPO press release, under Broeske, the credit union has launched an internal program to...
ifiberone.com
Saving Nokey: Local recovery coach and health board member seeks funds for life-saving weight loss surgery
His first name is unforgettable and so too is his dedication to helping others who once walked in his shoes, but now he needs help. Nokey Pando of Moses Lake was an addiction recovery coach with HopeSource and is now a Field Based Outreach Specialists with the Grant County Recovery Navigator Program and a member on Grant County's Board of Health.
FOX 11 and 41
Local Walla Walla native bringing back the Walla Walla Armory
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla Armory has been traditionally used by the National Guard for training, recruiting, driving military trucks from one place to another and hosting community events. After sitting dormant for over a year, a new U.S. National Guard recruiter has been assigned to Walla...
Waste Management ‘Dumps’ $15 Million into E. WA Recycle Upgrade
Waste Management officials say the Spokane facility should be completed with upgrades and running by 2024, and it will increase recycling capability in Kennewick. Large recycling investment will increase loads from Kennewick. According to information released by Waste Management on Tuesday, November 15th, the capacity for recycling in Kennewick and...
KIMA TV
Firefighters are in a heated competition this month for best and worst mustache
YAKIMA -- Local fire fighters are taking 'No shave November' seriously as they put away their razors to see who can grow the best, and worst mustache. Sunnyside and Yakima Fire District #5 started this competition last year. This year, firefighters across the valley, and even down in the tri-cities...
After Many Years, Driver’s Ed Returns to WW Public Schools
Not only will WWHS students be able to enroll in Traffic Safety Education, but the class is free. Walla Walla School District Brings back Driver's Ed. For most WA state high schools, it's been at least 10-15 years since Traffic Safety, or Driver's Ed was offered by the schools. For many, it's been 20.
northeastoregonnow.com
Altrusa International of Pendleton Hosting Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 19
Altrusa International of Pendleton will host the 2022 Holiday Bazaar fund-raising event on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. The bazaar goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features crafts, gifts, candles, home decor, jewelry, Santa, lunch and dessert and more. The entry fee is $2. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase. For more information, email altrusapend@gmail.com.
‘People freeze to death every year’: Yakima shelters critical during harsh winters
YAKIMA, Wash. — There’s nearly 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County and it’s estimated at least one in four are living on the streets, which can be dangerous and potentially fatal as temperatures start to drop. “The reality is, people freeze to death every year,” said Brian Ahern, interim executive director for Rod’s House. “Every winter, people freeze to death...
FOX 11 and 41
Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital
RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
Yakima’s drive-thru Holiday Light Fest returns with new displays
YAKIMA, Wash. — The 3rd Annual Holiday Light Fest opens the day after Thanksgiving at State Fair Park, featuring more than 30 miles of strung lights, food and beverages and drive-thru light displays. “If gonna get you in the Christmas spirit, it’s seeing lights and festivities and just, you know, bringing the joy of Christmas to the Valley,” said Kathy...
After Almost 40 Years, Yakima Folklife Festival Sadly Comes to an End
It is with a heavy heart to announce that another staple tradition in the Yakima valley is coming to a close. The Folklife Festival was such a staple tradition for so many. Music would fill the air, the great food from the vendors and prime location would bring so many people together for several decades. My father was involved being in a few of the bands that would play at this event and it was always a highlight for him to attend and perform.
Beloved Kennewick Thrift Shop Announces Closure After Eviction
Kennewick Thrift Store To Close After Receiving Eviction Papers On Vets Day. One of Kennewick's beloved thrift stores is closing its doors after it was served eviction papers on Veteran's Day. Ironically and sadly that thrift store is Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store located on Colorado Street in Kennewick near the...
FOX 11 and 41
CBC COVID test site to close
PASCO, Wash.- The University of Washington is pausing operations at the CBC COVID-19 test site due to the low-volume of clients and decreased demand. “In January 2022 we were seeing more than 1,000 patients a day at our testing site and in the last couple of weeks, the number of patients for several days has been in the single digits,” UW Medicine said in a statement announcing the closure.
Last community COVID-19 test site in Tri-Cities is closing. What to know if you need a test
UW Medicine said the community site can be reopened quickly if needed.
33 Local Small Businesses in the Yakima Valley to Support
Searching for Local Small Businesses in the Yakima Valley?. Let's not wait for Small Business Saturday to show love to all our favorite local businesses. The holiday season has arrived and with it many different types of upcoming gatherings. The more info you have on the best spots to grab gifts the better and shopping local not only garner unique gifts but also helps everyone involved. Feel free to send more of your favorites via our app and let's all get ready to shop until we drop. Drink some hot cocoa and then get back to it!
Yakima City Council Talks About New Aquatic Center
The Yakima City Council meets on Tuesday with a relatively short agenda. The council will hold a public hearing on the 2023-24 Preliminary Biennial Budget and talk about the formation of a committee to talk about the proposed Martin Luther King Jr. Aquatic Center. Earlier this year the city received $1 million from the state to help fund the project. Many people for years have wanted a new pool at the park.
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Fire Department and residents respond to recent fires in mobile home park
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A fire at Tri-Cities RV destroyed three homes on Tuesday, just days after a fire killed an 8-year-old girl. Kennewick Fire Department is still investigating the cause of both fires in the park but stressed the importance of practicing fire safety during these upcoming winter months.
Yakima Police K9 Trex Loses Fight Against Sickness
Last month Yakima Police officials asked for help in treating K9 Trex who was having some health problems. Sadly according to K9 Foundation Yakima Valley "K9 Trex was set free of pain on Monday, November 14th after suffering from an undiagnosable gastrointestinal disorder." Vets at WSU were at a loss...
