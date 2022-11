CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lake County, Illinois until Wednesday morning for the threat of lake effect snow adding up to over two inches. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for La Porte County, Indiana from 4:00 a.m. Wednesday to 10:00 a.m. Thursday for the threat of lake effect snow adding up to over five inches.Scattered areas of wet snow will remain in the forecast tonight through the day on Wednesday. Additional snowfall amounts will average between one to two inches, but some isolated higher amounts will...

