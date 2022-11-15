De Kalb, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in De Kalb.
The Atlanta High School basketball team will have a game with De Kalb High School on November 14, 2022, 18:00:00.
The Avinger High School basketball team will have a game with De Kalb High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
