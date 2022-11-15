De Kalb, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in De Kalb.

The Atlanta High School basketball team will have a game with De Kalb High School on November 14, 2022, 18:00:00.

Atlanta High School
De Kalb High School
November 14, 2022
18:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball - Part 2

The Avinger High School basketball team will have a game with De Kalb High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Avinger High School
De Kalb High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

