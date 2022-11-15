Kinston, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Kinston.
The Northside Methodist Academy basketball team will have a game with Kinston High School on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.
Northside Methodist Academy
Kinston High School
November 14, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Georgiana School basketball team will have a game with Kinston High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
Georgiana School
Kinston High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball
The Georgiana School basketball team will have a game with Kinston High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Georgiana School
Kinston High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball
