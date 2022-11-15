ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, AL

Kinston, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Kinston.

The Northside Methodist Academy basketball team will have a game with Kinston High School on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.

Northside Methodist Academy
Kinston High School
November 14, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Georgiana School basketball team will have a game with Kinston High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Georgiana School
Kinston High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Georgiana School basketball team will have a game with Kinston High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Georgiana School
Kinston High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Dothan City Schools basketball attendance procedures reinforced

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attendance procedures for upcoming Dothan home basketball games are being reinforced by Dothan City Schools. The procedures, according to a release from DCS, “are in the best interest of our student and community’s safety.”. The procedures include a Clear Bag Policy as well as...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

An Enterprise Wildcat softball player heading to the Big 10 Conference

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—A wiregrass girl signed a scholarship to play her collegiate softball in the “Big 10 Conference”. Enterprise High School Senior “Georgia Lessmann” has been a mainstay for the Wildcats’ success since she was a sophomore. Lessman is the Enterprise lead-off hitter and...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

No charges expected in Dothan double shooting

The Geneva Panthers hosted the Dothan Wolves tonight and the Lady Panthers take home the win. Dothan Wolves boys basketball takes home a win in their basketball season opener. Commissioners look to improve city safety after deadly shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. City commissioners praised Dothan police for their handling...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Rehobeth head football coach and athletic director Pate Harrison resigns

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Board of Education accepted Harrison’s resignation from the Board of Education meeting on Monday evening. DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Rehobeth head football coach and athletic director Pate Harrison is resigning from both positions. Harrison turned in his letter of resignation...
REHOBETH, AL
troy.edu

TROY cuts ribbon on new Center for Student Success at Montgomery Campus

Troy University officials cut the ribbon on a new Center for Student Success at the University’s Montgomery Campus on Monday. Made possible by a Title III grant through the U.S. Department of Education’s Strengthening Institutions Program, the Center brought together tutoring, academic and career counseling, testing and student study and work places into a single location on the third floor of the Rosa Parks Library and Museum.
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Difference between gun violence and random shootings

The Geneva Panthers hosted the Dothan Wolves tonight and the Lady Panthers take home the win. Dothan Wolves boys basketball takes home a win in their basketball season opener. Commissioners look to improve city safety after deadly shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. City commissioners praised Dothan police for their handling...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Troy University Montgomery Campus dedicates peace dove

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday was a special day at the Troy University Montgomery Campus. Leaders and community members to unveil the Violata Pax Dove. The dove was commissioned by Pope Benedict XVI as part of an exhibit entitled the sins of humanity. Sculpted in white bronze the peace dove...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Thanksgiving holiday garbage collection schedules

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Dont get stuck in a “trashy” situation this Thanksgiving. Here are the local trash pick-up and city service schedules in the Wiregrass. All trash pick-ups and sanitation services, normally scheduled for Thanksgiving day, will be performed on Wednesday, November 23. There will be...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass native named Director of Governmental Relations at Troy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University alumnus William Filmore has been named Director of Governmental Relations at the university. Filmore, who is from Dale County, previously served as the Director of Legislative Affairs for AL Governor Kay Ivey. During his time with Gov. Ivey, he served as a senior staff advisor on both fiscal and policy decisions.
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Coffee County road closed

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County road will be closed for gas line installation. On Monday, November 14, County Road 232 in Coffee County will be closed for gas line installation. The road will remain closed until further notice. Stay with WDHN News for updates.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan manhole cover replacement work

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan will be replacing manhole covers on select streets this week. According to Dothan Utilities, L & K Construction will replace manhole covers during the week of November 14 through November 18 on the following streets:. • Montezuma Avenue. • N. Herring Street.
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

In depth: Peanut Festival Parade shooting and search for suspects

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade. Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest. One of two shooting victims is in the hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name, but he is said to be in stable […]
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary lane closure on Honeysuckle Road

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The northbound lane of Honeysuckle Road near the Honeysuckle Road Congregation Church will be temporarily closed on Monday evening. On Monday, The Beaver Creek Sanitary Sewer Trunk Line Rehabilitation contractor will begin installing a small sewer bypass line at 9:00 p.m. The northbound lane of...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Colder air is moving into the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After a single day in the middle 70s, we’ll dropping down into the middle 40s tonight as skies clear out a bit. Wednesday only climbs to the upper 50s with much drier conditions under partly sunny skies. Thursday will be exceptionally chilly. Morning lows...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan contractors begin local sewer line work

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two City of Dothan contractors will begin working on sewer lines starting Monday. City Contractors will be performing sewer line rehabilitation work beginning Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18. L & K Construction will begin replacing sewer lines on Osceola Street between Pontiac Avenue...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Two wounded in Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were shot in Dothan on Tuesday morning, but the extent of their injuries is not immediately known. Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second possible victim was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital.
DOTHAN, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy