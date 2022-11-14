Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:. • The number of new COVID-19 cases increased in Fulton County last week, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 48 new cases reported in Fulton County from Nov. 4 – Nov. 10, which is up from 33 the previous week.

