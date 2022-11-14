Read full article on original website
swantonenterprise.com
New COVID cases increase in Fulton County
Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:. • The number of new COVID-19 cases increased in Fulton County last week, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 48 new cases reported in Fulton County from Nov. 4 – Nov. 10, which is up from 33 the previous week.
Swanton library offering book clubs, anime club
The library’s virtual do-it-at-home book clubs for all ages also continue. Everyone who participates gets to keep the book. There are four age categories: grades K-3, grades 3-5, grades 5-8, and grades 9-12. Every book will come with a blank review form, a few questions, and a few small activities or crafts that tie into the book.
Swanton Local School District honors veterans
Amanda Held speaks at Swanton’s Veterans Day program. Held founded H.O.O.V.E.S., which enlists rescue horses to help veterans transform post traumatic stress into post traumatic growth. Amanda Held speaks at the Swanton Local Schools Veterans Day program as veterans, students, and community members listen. The Swanton High School and...
Swanton Storm wins division
The Swanton Storm U12 team recently completed an undefeated season, winning their division of the Northwest Ohio Youth Soccer League. Team members included Gabe Lennex, Jackson Rico, Micah Diaz, Dylan Veres, Brayden Noonan, Kourtney Fulton, Coby Sharrit, Nathan Young, Lake Tipton, Sawyer Piotrowski, Dylan Stambaugh, Gavin Duvall, Christian Rico, and Jackson Myers. Coaches were Adam Tipton and Ronnie Rico.
