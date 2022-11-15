Temecula, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Temecula.
The Linfield Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Temecula Valley High School on November 14, 2022, 17:30:01.
Linfield Christian High School
Temecula Valley High School
November 14, 2022
17:30:01
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Shadow Hills High School basketball team will have a game with Great Oak High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Shadow Hills High School
Great Oak High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
