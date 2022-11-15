ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Shores, WA

Ocean Shores, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

2 days ago
 2 days ago

The Ocosta Jr/Sr High School basketball team will have a game with North Beach Jr. Sr. High School on November 14, 2022, 17:45:00.

Ocosta Jr/Sr High School
North Beach Jr. Sr. High School
November 14, 2022
17:45:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

Related
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 30 Fatal, Clatsop Co., Nov. 14

On November 10, 2022, at approximately 6:36PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on US-30, near MP 82. The preliminary investigation indicated the pedestrian, Hannah Jean Olson (25) of Astoria, attempted crossing US-30 at the intersection with old US-30, near MP 82. Olson crossed in front of a white Kia Sorento, operated by Remington Fay Toristoja (28) of Naselle (WA), who was traveling eastbound on US-30. Olson was struck and killed as she entered the eastbound lane of travel. The operator of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation. Witnesses to the crash also remained on scene and provided statements. OSP was assisted by the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

Centralia Man Dies After Forklift Crash

An 80-year-old Centralia man died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from injuries sustained in a forklift crash on Galvin Road on Sunday. The man’s name has not been released by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the crash just after 11:15 a.m. on Nov....
CENTRALIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Former firefighter of 38 years gets his hearing aid request approved

The Olympia LEOFF (Law Enforcement Officer and Firefighter) Disability Board convened on Monday, November 14, for the hearing aid request from a 71-year-old patient who has served six years in the army and 38 years as a firefighter. The LEOFF Disability board is responsible for administering state law regarding all...
