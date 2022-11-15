Mobile, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

With two weeks left in the regular season, there are still several possibilities regarding postseason destinations for South Alabama and Troy. The Jaguars and Trojans are both 8-2 overall and 5-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, though Troy holds the head-to-head tiebreaker and the inside track for a berth in the Dec. 3 league championship game. South Alabama is still mathematically alive to win the West Division, but the Trojans would have to lose at least once for that to happen.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO