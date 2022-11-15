Mobile, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Mobile.
The Escambia County High School basketball team will have a game with B.C. Rain High School on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Bayside Academy basketball team will have a game with St. Paul's Episcopal School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:01.
The Davidson High School basketball team will have a game with McGill-Toolen Catholic High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
The Saraland High School basketball team will have a game with Baker High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
