Mobile, AL

Mobile, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Mobile.

The Escambia County High School basketball team will have a game with B.C. Rain High School on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.

Escambia County High School
B.C. Rain High School
November 14, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Bayside Academy basketball team will have a game with St. Paul's Episcopal School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:01.

Bayside Academy
St. Paul's Episcopal School
November 15, 2022
15:00:01
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Davidson High School basketball team will have a game with McGill-Toolen Catholic High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Davidson High School
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The McGill-Toolen Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Davidson High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Davidson High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Davidson High School basketball team will have a game with McGill-Toolen Catholic High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Davidson High School
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Saraland High School basketball team will have a game with Baker High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Saraland High School
Baker High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

