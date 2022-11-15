Menlo, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

On November 10, 2022, at approximately 6:36PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on US-30, near MP 82. The preliminary investigation indicated the pedestrian, Hannah Jean Olson (25) of Astoria, attempted crossing US-30 at the intersection with old US-30, near MP 82. Olson crossed in front of a white Kia Sorento, operated by Remington Fay Toristoja (28) of Naselle (WA), who was traveling eastbound on US-30. Olson was struck and killed as she entered the eastbound lane of travel. The operator of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation. Witnesses to the crash also remained on scene and provided statements. OSP was assisted by the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.

CLATSOP COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO