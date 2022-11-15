ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menlo, WA

Menlo, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Pe Ell High School basketball team will have a game with Willapa Valley High School on November 14, 2022, 17:45:00.

Pe Ell High School
Willapa Valley High School
November 14, 2022
17:45:00
