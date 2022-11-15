ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Florence, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Florence.

The Lexington High School basketball team will have a game with Wilson High School on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.

Lexington High School
Wilson High School
November 14, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Lauderdale County High School basketball team will have a game with Central High School - Florence on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.

Lauderdale County High School
Central High School - Florence
November 14, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Elkmont High School basketball team will have a game with Rogers High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Elkmont High School
Rogers High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

radio7media.com

Colbert County Woman Succumbs to Injuries

A COLBERT COUNTY WOMAN HAS SUCCUMBED TO HER INJURIES FOLLOWING A FATAL CRASH THURSDAY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE WRECK AROUND 10:20 PM ON COUNTY LINE ROAD WHERE DESTINEY GREENWOOD, 20, OF LEIGHTON, DROVE OFF THE ROADWAY AND STRUCK A POLE AND DITCH. ON MONDAY, GREENWOOD DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED. THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES HIGHWAY PATROL DIVISION IS INVESTIGATING THE ACCIDENT.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Florence Police Alerting Public of Scam

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS ALERTING THE PUBLIC OF A PHONE SCAM IN WHICH SOMEONE IS CLAIMING TO BE PART OF THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT. ACCORDING TO A POST, THE INDIVIDUAL IS ADVISING PEOPLE THAT THEY HAVE ACTIVE WARRANTS WITH THE POLICE DEPARTMENT AND THAT THEY CAN PAY THEIR FINE OVER THE PHONE. FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL NEVER ADVISE YOU TO PAY FINES OVER THE PHONE. IF YOU HAVE ANY CONCERNS ABOUT FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT CALLING YOU, PLEASE CALL 256-760-2728.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified. According to ALEA, Kristin E. Mastersski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville. Masterski’s 2021 Ford Explorer collided...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station

One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police officer involved in one of two...
ARDMORE, AL
AL.com

Juvenile dies from injuries in Saturday Decatur crash

Decatur police said a juvenile died following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night. The incident happened at about 11:37 p.m. in the area of 8th Street S.W and 21st Avenue S.W. According to police, a silver Honda Accord with four occupants between the ages of 16 and 19 traveling west on...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

1 arrested, 1 sought in north Alabama Walmart parking lot shootout

Athens police say one man is in custody and another in being sought in connection with a shootout earlier this month in a Walmart parking lot. Det. Lt. Jonathan Caldwell said Tywan Jones, 27, faces charges of reckless endangerment, firing into an unoccupied vehicle and two counts of firing into an occupied vehicle.
ATHENS, AL
