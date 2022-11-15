Florence, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Florence.
The Lexington High School basketball team will have a game with Wilson High School on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.
Lexington High School
Wilson High School
November 14, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Lauderdale County High School basketball team will have a game with Central High School - Florence on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.
Lauderdale County High School
Central High School - Florence
November 14, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Elkmont High School basketball team will have a game with Rogers High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Elkmont High School
Rogers High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
