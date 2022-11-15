Florence, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS ALERTING THE PUBLIC OF A PHONE SCAM IN WHICH SOMEONE IS CLAIMING TO BE PART OF THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT. ACCORDING TO A POST, THE INDIVIDUAL IS ADVISING PEOPLE THAT THEY HAVE ACTIVE WARRANTS WITH THE POLICE DEPARTMENT AND THAT THEY CAN PAY THEIR FINE OVER THE PHONE. FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL NEVER ADVISE YOU TO PAY FINES OVER THE PHONE. IF YOU HAVE ANY CONCERNS ABOUT FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT CALLING YOU, PLEASE CALL 256-760-2728.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO