Local health professionals concerned by rising flu cases in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — The flu is on the rise across Ohio, with cases now 8 times higher in the last week of October and the first week of November than they were at the same time pre-COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Lowered immunity...
wktn.com
Pursuit Monday Starts in Findlay ends in Wyandot County
Just before 2pm Monday, Findlay Police Officers were called to 224 Monroe Ave in Findlay for a male threatening another male with a knife. The suspect male left prior to Officer’s arrival, but was located in the 1500 blk of Bright Rd. A traffic stop was made and the male initially complied with the stop. During the stop the male fled in his car. Officers began pursuing the male throughout the City of Findlay. The male then got on I-75 southbound and then exited onto State Route 15 heading east. At one point in the pursuit the male pointed a handgun out of his window at pursuing Officers. The pursuit then continued southeast on State Route 15. Just north of Upper Sandusky, OH the subject exited of SR 15 onto US Route 30 heading west. He then crossed the median and went back east on US 30 and back north on SR 15. He went north and then exited to the east on Township Highway 103. He crossed State Route 199 and went east on Township Highway 29. The subject lost control of his vehicle near Township Highway 300 and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a stop just east of TH 300. The male exited his vehicle with two knives, and was not complying with any orders given. He was struck was two less-lethal bean bag rounds, but was still non-compliant. A Taser was deployed and the male dropped the knives and was taken into custody.
13abc.com
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - False reports of active shooters at several area schools led administrators to initiate temporary lockdowns on Wednesday, prompting large police responses at schools in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, and other cities in Ohio. Start High School in Toledo, Liberty-Benton in Findlay, and Lima Temple Christian School are just some of those affected.
hometownstations.com
Several local schools go into lockdown after statewide active shooter hoax
WEST CENTRAL OHIO (WLIO) - The news began breaking mid-morning and it sent local law enforcement, medical, and fire agencies into action. A community's worst nightmare, an active shooter call to a school. It turns out, several local school districts were included in what was determined to be a statewide hoax involving a false threat.
Bodies of minks shot by hunters, run over by vehicles have to be cleared with snow plow in Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — In the hours after as many as 40,000 minks were released from a Van Wert County farm Tuesday, many were either shot or killed by vehicles on local roads. Officials said at least one unknown suspect freed the minks from their cages at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm overnight, sending between 25,000 and 40,000 minks into the surrounding countryside.
swantonenterprise.com
Food safety training classes available
Anytime you prepare food for others, ensuring the food is safe is keenly important. However, if you are a food service establishment, ensuring food safety is your job. The Ohio Department of Health’s certification in food protection rule, 3701-21-25 of the Administrative Code, is to educate and train food personnel on effective food safety practices for preventing foodborne illness. Both levels of training, Food Safety Manager and Person in Charge is available at Ohio State University Extension in Fulton County.
13abc.com
Case Files: Teen in foster care vanishes from group home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the morning of October 13, 2021, when Toledo Police received a call about a missing person. According to a report, 15-year-old Michael Chappell was living in a group home on Mount Vernon in Toledo with six other boys. He was last seen going to bed, but when the worker in the home went to wake the children up the next morning, Michael was missing.
Portions of Toledo area under boil water advisory, around 18,000 affected
TOLEDO, Ohio — A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for six portions of the Toledo area Wednesday afternoon. The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued the boil water advisory as a precaution due to the possibility of contamination due to a repair or disruption. There is...
13abc.com
South Toledo residents say they are fed up with all the violence in their neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been a violent month so far here in Toledo. We’re just a little over two weeks in and Toledo has already recorded more homicides than it did in the entire month of October. 13abc spoke to some residents of South Toledo, where some...
13abc.com
Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo has issued a Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods as a precaution to protect public health. While Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated, because of a disruption there is a possibility of contamination. The only way to be certain that water quality has been maintained is by testing the water, which is underway.
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Speak To Residents Regarding Ditch Petition
DITCH PROJECT … Rod Creager, from the Fulton County Engineers Office, speaks to those in attendance about the proposed Ditch 2144 – Krasula project. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their meeting on Tuesday, November 8th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the...
State Rep. Derek Merrin set to become next Ohio House speaker after GOP vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio—State Rep. Derek Merrin, a Lucas County Republican, will be named the next Ohio House speaker after his fellow House Republicans picked him over two rivals, according to several people in the room for the vote. Merrin, a 36-year-old Realtor and real estate investor, was voted the House...
Weasels gone wild: Thousands of minks loose in Ohio
Police are on the hunt in Van Wert County for thousands of weaselly fugitives -- minks that escaped from their cages at a mink farm.
This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic money
money spread outPhoto by Giorgio Trovato (Creative Commons) Toledo and Lucas County plan to use federal pandemic-relief dollars toward erasing residents’ medical debt, in an effort to help handle a problem that is costing consumers nationwide at least $195 billion.
Were Toledo tax documents left unsecured? Suspended city auditor, mayor's administration trade accusations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video about the auditor's suspension originally aired Nov. 1. Boxes filled with city of Toledo tax documents containing personal information of residents were left in an unsecured area inside One Government Center for more than a month earlier this year. According to...
13abc.com
Toledo Correctional Institution inmates receive diplomas
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A special graduation was held for inmates at Toledo Correctional Institution on Tuesday. Fourteen men were honored during the prison’s education recognition ceremony for taking steps to prepare themselves upon their release. “I’m motivated because I’m going home in a year. So, it’s getting me...
Not your average nurses: ProMedica flights medics are experts in field, and in air
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica Air and Mobile helps people all across the midwest, whether it's a stroke, heart attack or other medical emergency. The medics who work out of these flying hospitals are some of the best trained in the world. "It's a lot of time, a lot of...
theprogressortimes.com
Second high speed chase occurs near Carey
A second high speed chase took place near Carey for a second day in a row. The latest incident began in Carey around 10:15 a.m. Nov. 15, continued into Hancock County and ended back in Wyandot County with a foot pursuit through a corn field, according to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Anthony Wayne HS, Whitehouse PD remove resource officer who allegedly sent student inappropriate texts
TOLEDO, Ohio — Anthony Wayne Local Schools announced Tuesday they have terminated a contract with a Whitehouse police officer after she allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to a student. In a press release, district superintendent Jim Fritz said a high school student shared text messages exchanged with Officer Ashley...
West Toledo residents say 'It's Time to be Tough on Crime'
TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo residents are planning on coming together Wednesday night to host a 'It's Time to be Tough on Crime' event. The idea is to educate one another on the resources available and come up with solutions on how to end violence in Toledo neighborhoods. As...
