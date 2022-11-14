ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, OH

wktn.com

Pursuit Monday Starts in Findlay ends in Wyandot County

Just before 2pm Monday, Findlay Police Officers were called to 224 Monroe Ave in Findlay for a male threatening another male with a knife. The suspect male left prior to Officer’s arrival, but was located in the 1500 blk of Bright Rd. A traffic stop was made and the male initially complied with the stop. During the stop the male fled in his car. Officers began pursuing the male throughout the City of Findlay. The male then got on I-75 southbound and then exited onto State Route 15 heading east. At one point in the pursuit the male pointed a handgun out of his window at pursuing Officers. The pursuit then continued southeast on State Route 15. Just north of Upper Sandusky, OH the subject exited of SR 15 onto US Route 30 heading west. He then crossed the median and went back east on US 30 and back north on SR 15. He went north and then exited to the east on Township Highway 103. He crossed State Route 199 and went east on Township Highway 29. The subject lost control of his vehicle near Township Highway 300 and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a stop just east of TH 300. The male exited his vehicle with two knives, and was not complying with any orders given. He was struck was two less-lethal bean bag rounds, but was still non-compliant. A Taser was deployed and the male dropped the knives and was taken into custody.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - False reports of active shooters at several area schools led administrators to initiate temporary lockdowns on Wednesday, prompting large police responses at schools in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, and other cities in Ohio. Start High School in Toledo, Liberty-Benton in Findlay, and Lima Temple Christian School are just some of those affected.
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Several local schools go into lockdown after statewide active shooter hoax

WEST CENTRAL OHIO (WLIO) - The news began breaking mid-morning and it sent local law enforcement, medical, and fire agencies into action. A community's worst nightmare, an active shooter call to a school. It turns out, several local school districts were included in what was determined to be a statewide hoax involving a false threat.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Bodies of minks shot by hunters, run over by vehicles have to be cleared with snow plow in Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio — In the hours after as many as 40,000 minks were released from a Van Wert County farm Tuesday, many were either shot or killed by vehicles on local roads. Officials said at least one unknown suspect freed the minks from their cages at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm overnight, sending between 25,000 and 40,000 minks into the surrounding countryside.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
swantonenterprise.com

Food safety training classes available

Anytime you prepare food for others, ensuring the food is safe is keenly important. However, if you are a food service establishment, ensuring food safety is your job. The Ohio Department of Health’s certification in food protection rule, 3701-21-25 of the Administrative Code, is to educate and train food personnel on effective food safety practices for preventing foodborne illness. Both levels of training, Food Safety Manager and Person in Charge is available at Ohio State University Extension in Fulton County.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Case Files: Teen in foster care vanishes from group home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the morning of October 13, 2021, when Toledo Police received a call about a missing person. According to a report, 15-year-old Michael Chappell was living in a group home on Mount Vernon in Toledo with six other boys. He was last seen going to bed, but when the worker in the home went to wake the children up the next morning, Michael was missing.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo has issued a Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods as a precaution to protect public health. While Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated, because of a disruption there is a possibility of contamination. The only way to be certain that water quality has been maintained is by testing the water, which is underway.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Speak To Residents Regarding Ditch Petition

DITCH PROJECT … Rod Creager, from the Fulton County Engineers Office, speaks to those in attendance about the proposed Ditch 2144 – Krasula project. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their meeting on Tuesday, November 8th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the...
13abc.com

Toledo Correctional Institution inmates receive diplomas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A special graduation was held for inmates at Toledo Correctional Institution on Tuesday. Fourteen men were honored during the prison’s education recognition ceremony for taking steps to prepare themselves upon their release. “I’m motivated because I’m going home in a year. So, it’s getting me...
TOLEDO, OH
theprogressortimes.com

Second high speed chase occurs near Carey

A second high speed chase took place near Carey for a second day in a row. The latest incident began in Carey around 10:15 a.m. Nov. 15, continued into Hancock County and ended back in Wyandot County with a foot pursuit through a corn field, according to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reported.
CAREY, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo residents say 'It's Time to be Tough on Crime'

TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo residents are planning on coming together Wednesday night to host a 'It's Time to be Tough on Crime' event. The idea is to educate one another on the resources available and come up with solutions on how to end violence in Toledo neighborhoods. As...
TOLEDO, OH

