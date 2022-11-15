ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore, AL

Elmore, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Elmore.

The Coosa Valley Academy basketball team will have a game with Edgewood Academy on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.

Coosa Valley Academy
Edgewood Academy
November 14, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Macon East Academy basketball team will have a game with Edgewood Academy on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Macon East Academy
Edgewood Academy
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

