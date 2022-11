VENUS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Crews have been hard at work transforming a North Texas town into the perfect backdrop for scenes of the hit drama "Yellowstone." The series will be filming in Venus tomorrow. "They've repainted some stuff on the square, changed the names of some of the buildings to match what you'd see in Montana in their episode," said Chief Richard Allen with the Venus Fire Department. The Venus town square will be the Montana town of Hardin. Mexican restaurant Casa Jacaranda is now the Zion Café - at least from the outside. "People have been asking if we've gone out of business...

VENUS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO