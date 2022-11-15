ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moundville, AL

Moundville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Central High School - Tuscaloosa basketball team will have a game with Hale County High School on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.

Central High School - Tuscaloosa
Hale County High School
November 14, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Britton Latham

Praise 93.3. & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Britton Latham of Church at the Oaks. Pastor Latham along with his wife Jessica have planted a successful and thriving church in Tuscaloosa after spending time away from the city. Latham and his wife Jessica are classmates of mine from Central High School in 2003.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Bo Scarbrough on Bama’s football issues this season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bo Scarbrough is a two-time college football national champion and also a member of the inaugural team to win a USFL title, so he knows something about winning and what it takes. So when he spoke Monday about some of the things he has seen lacking...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Bo Scarbrough on Bama Issues on the Gridiron

Bo Scarbrough is a two time college football national championship and also a member of the inaugural team to win a USFL title, so he knows something about winning and what it takes. So when he spoke about some of the things he has seen lacking in this years Alabama 8-and-2 team people listen.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Renovations underway at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall is undergoing a massive facelift thanks to new ownership. According to Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny, the mall was once thriving and a hub for residents living in western Jefferson County. JC Penny and Parisian were once anchor stores at Western Hills Mall, but left over 15 years […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Soaking rain and more chilly weather Tuesday

IMPACT WEATHER - Best soaking since early October: steady rain develops Monday night into Tuesday setting up a damp, chilly day ahead . Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT DAY TUESDAY. The last ‘widespread’ in in Central Alabama fell on October 13: thirty-two days ago. That streak ends...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 3

THOMPSON (9-3) AT HOOVER (11-1) Last week: Thompson beat Vestavia Hills 21-12 and Hoover beat Hewitt-Trussville 28-11. The skinny: Hoover leads the series Hoover leads the series 24-7, but Thompson has won five of the past seven meetings. Hoover won the Week 10 contest 9-0. It’s the sixth straight year...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen

As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
Andalusia Star News

Wilson begins as new pastor at Southside Baptist Church

Dr. Josh Wilson was officially named the new pastor for Southside Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 30. His first day in office followed on Monday, Oct. 31. Wilson was born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Growing up in a Christian home, Josh heard the Gospel many times before surrendering his life to Jesus Christ at the age of 10. By his freshman year of college, the Lord was already calling Josh into full-time vocational ministry, and he was licensed into the ministry. Josh attended the University of Alabama and completed a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education: Language Arts. During this time, he began his first ministry assignment as a youth pastor at Moundville Baptist Church just outside of Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
