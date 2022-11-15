ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MS

Houston, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Houston.

The Do not use basketball team will have a game with Houston High School on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.

Houston High School
November 14, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Booneville High School basketball team will have a game with Houston High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Booneville High School
Houston High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

