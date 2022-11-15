Houston, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Houston.
The Do not use basketball team will have a game with Houston High School on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.
Do not use
Houston High School
November 14, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Booneville High School basketball team will have a game with Houston High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Booneville High School
Houston High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0