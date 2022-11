Carriere, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Bogalusa is back in action for the first time since Oct. 27 when they host Berwick in the regional round of the Division III state playoffs. “This is a new season, so everybody is starting fresh every week,” Bogalusa coach Cyril Crutchfield said. “Everybody is 0-0. We have to be fundamentally and do what we need to do to get the win.”

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO