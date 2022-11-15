ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery.

The The Calhoun High School basketball team will have a game with Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.

The Calhoun High School
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
November 14, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Montgomery Academy basketball team will have a game with Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Montgomery Academy
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Prattville High School basketball team will have a game with Lanier High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Prattville High School
Lanier High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Park Crossing High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Montgomery High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Park Crossing High School
Carver-Montgomery High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Prattville High School basketball team will have a game with Lanier High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Prattville High School
Lanier High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Montgomery Academy basketball team will have a game with Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on November 15, 2022, 15:15:00.

Montgomery Academy
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
November 15, 2022
15:15:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

Union Springs, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Smiths Station High School basketball team will have a game with Bullock County High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

SMITHS STATION, AL
SMITHS STATION, AL
montgomeryindependent.com

City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation City Wide Youth Basketball League

The City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation invites Montgomery youth to register for the City Wide Youth Basketball League. The basketball league is available to boys and girls in four age divisions: 8u, 10u, 12u and 14u. There is a cost of $25 per player. All registrations, practices and games will take place in one of the city’s community centers.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Prattville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Autaugaville High School basketball team will have a game with Prattville Christian Academy on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

PRATTVILLE, AL
PRATTVILLE, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka basketball sweeps Elmore County in home opener

Elmore County had no answer for Wetumpka’s Zariah Fannin on Tuesday night.  Fannin, Wetumpka’s star senior, scored 25 points as the Lady Indians beat Elmore County, 66-24, in Wetumpka’s home opener. Fannin scored 17 of her 25 points in the first half as Wetumpka (3-1) jumped out...
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Public Schools to hold first ever district wide science fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is hosting its first-ever elementary science fair Tuesday. Elementary Schools from across the district already held individual, school-wide science fairs. Now, the winners from those schools brought their projects to the ASU Acadome for judging. This is a partnership between MPS RISE, Alabama Technology in Motion, and Alabama State University.
selmasun.com

Selma High students organize prayer walk

Selma High students Walteria Curtis and Alexis Perry organized a community prayer walk on Sunday at Selma High that drew hundreds. Community members walked arm-in-arm around the front entrance to “pray for the community, over the city and for my fellow classmates with all that has been going on over the past couple of days,” Curtis said on social media.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Troy University Montgomery Campus dedicates peace dove

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday was a special day at the Troy University Montgomery Campus. Leaders and community members to unveil the Violata Pax Dove. The dove was commissioned by Pope Benedict XVI as part of an exhibit entitled the sins of humanity. Sculpted in white bronze the peace dove...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

New family, same old family tradition at Wetumpka's Skatezone 2000

Perdue’s hope to continue legacy of Skatezone built by the Cole family. For more than two decades Skatezone 2000 has provided entertainment for the youth of Wetumpka and beyond. Now another family is continuing the tradition of clean family fun — Gardner and Tina Perdue. The Perdues were...
WETUMPKA, AL
flywareagle.com

Two commits favoring Auburn football after official visit

It was a big weekend on the Plains with the official opening of the football-only facility, the ramping up of the NIL collective, and Coach Caddy’s first home game as interim head coach of Auburn football. As the last SEC game to be played at Jordan-Hare this season, it was the perfect time for a bunch of recruits to flock to campus.
AUBURN, AL
troy.edu

TROY cuts ribbon on new Center for Student Success at Montgomery Campus

Troy University officials cut the ribbon on a new Center for Student Success at the University’s Montgomery Campus on Monday. Made possible by a Title III grant through the U.S. Department of Education’s Strengthening Institutions Program, the Center brought together tutoring, academic and career counseling, testing and student study and work places into a single location on the third floor of the Rosa Parks Library and Museum.
TROY, AL
WSFA

Eastchase kicks of ‘22 holiday season Friday with All is Bright

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holidays are back for 2022 with the kickoff of the All is Bright event at The Shoppes at Eastchase! The annual event wows those in attendance with live music, kids’ activities, a parade and a tree lighting. The Grinch and Santa are set to make an appearance!
MONTGOMERY, AL
FanSided

Auburn football coaching search: Lane Kiffin leads, calls being made

The energy and morale of Auburn football took a complete turnaround once the program made the decision to part ways with Bryan Harsin and name Cadillac Williams as the interim head coach. Fans, players, alumni, and anyone who loves Auburn has rallied around Cadillac and the boys, who got their first win in months against Texas A&M this past weekend.
AUBURN, AL
