Delhi, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Update 4:10 pm: Columbia air and ground crews have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out around 3:15 p.m. in the 9800 block of Scenic Valley Road, between Indian Creek and Oak Glen drives, south of Highway 26. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore updates that the forward rate was stopped at an estimated quarter acre in size. One structures was threatened, but was not damaged and no injuries were reported, according to Kilgore. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO