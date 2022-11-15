ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CA

Lakewood, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Lakewood.

The South East High School basketball team will have a game with Artesia High School on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.

South East High School
Artesia High School
November 14, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Jordan High School basketball team will have a game with Mayfair High School on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.

Jordan High School
Mayfair High School
November 14, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Jordan High School basketball team will have a game with Mayfair High School on November 14, 2022, 19:00:00.

Jordan High School
Mayfair High School
November 14, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

Fountain Valley, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Orange Lutheran High School basketball team will have a game with Fountain Valley High School on November 16, 2022, 15:15:00.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
footballscoop.com

Whittier College decides to shut down football program

The state of California is home to a total of 10 colleges and universities that participate in Division III athletics, seven of those participate in football. That number will shrink to six after Whittier (D-III - CA) coaches shared on social media today that they've been informed that the Poets are cutting football.
WHITTIER, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Oct. 28. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
Key News Network

Active Shooter 911 Hoax Call Locks Down New Vista Middle School

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: An active shooter hoax call to a Lancaster middle school prompted a sheriff’s department response and a school-wide lockdown. At approximately 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a 911 call was placed to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station regarding an active shooter at New Vista Middle School located in the 700 block of East Avenue K in the city of Lancaster.
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body found in LA River in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A body has been found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department was called to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and the LA River for a possible unresponsive body in the water around 7 a.m., Monday Morning. They quickly...
LONG BEACH, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Road Closed After Major Crash on Route 66 in Glendora

GLENDORA – Both east and west lanes of Route 66 are closed for a major collision investigation after a van was involved in a crash. Los Angeles County Firefighters Report that one person died at the scene, according to radio traffic. One patient was extricated and transported in full arrest.
GLENDORA, CA
CBS LA

Car crash leads to carjacking in Norwalk

A man hijacked a crashed car and took off Tuesday morning down the freeway, according to investigators. The California Highway Patrol said the car was discovered on the 605 Freeway at South Street in Cerritos. The suspect got into a crash in his car, jumped out and stole a white Chevy Malibu involved in the crash, according to officers. A woman was in the car the suspect got out of. She was taken into custody. "When I got out to exchange information, I looked back and my car was gone," said the driver of the Chevy. "I couldn't believe it." Norwalk deputies said they discovered the stolen car but there is no information on if an arrest was made at that time. 
NORWALK, CA
KTLA

Rolling Loud music festival in Inglewood announces headliners

Headliners for Rolling Loud, the “world’s largest hip-hop festival,” have been announced for the much-anticipated 2023 festival in Inglewood this spring.  The three-day event will be taking over Hollywood Park on the grounds next to SoFi Stadium from March 3-5 in 2023. Headliners announced for the fest include Travis Scott, Future, and Playboi Carti with […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA County Sheriff's Department Recruits Injured in Whittier Crash

Several people were injured Wednesday morning when they were struck by a car in Whittier. Firefighters identified the victims as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits on a training exercise. The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the 10600 block of Mills Avenue. Video showed a heavily damaged...
WHITTIER, CA
