On Tuesday, November 15 at 1:30 pm, the Edward D. Smith Center for Learning & Teaching will be hosting a workshop with the Kumuwaiwai Center for Sustainability at the Center for Learning & Teaching. Guest speaker, Dr. David Bybee, will focus on opportunities for faculty and students to benefit from the Kumuwaiwai Center for Sustainability. He will share ways that the center can be a resource in research, teaching, and being better stewards here in Hawaii. The Center for Learning & Teaching will also talk about ways that you can help your students prepare for the Undergraduate Research Conference which is focused on sustainability. For more information, contact Aurie Sorensen.

LAIE, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO