ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Huntsville.

The St. John Paul II Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Westminster Christian Academy on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.

St. John Paul II Catholic High School
Westminster Christian Academy
November 14, 2022
17:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Hazel Green High School basketball team will have a game with Huntsville High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Hazel Green High School
Huntsville High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Coed Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Shauna Fletcher signs with UAH

East Limestone High School hosted a signing day Tuesday for girls basketball star Shauna Fletcher. Fletcher signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Fletcher spent the past three seasons at Tanner High School, where she scored 1,000 career points. This will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Redstone workers fill ranks of prep football officials

As usual this year, many of the high school football officials in North Alabama are members of the Redstone workforce. The North Alabama Football Officials Association held its annual end-of-season banquet Nov. 7 in the Rocket City Tavern located at Redstone Gateway. Seventy people attended, including spouses. “We have 90...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

5 quarterfinal playoff games to watch in the Huntsville area

CLASS 6A: NO. 5 HARTSELLE (12-0) AT NO. 7 MOUNTAIN BROOK (10-2) Last week: Hartselle beat visiting No. 8 Center Point 36-26. Mountain Brook won 37-6 at Gadsden City. The skinny: Hartselle is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012, the season after its Class 5A state title. … This is the Tigers’ first road game of these playoffs. … Hartselle is one of eight remaining undefeated teams among all classifications. … Tigers quarterback Jack Smith, who will play baseball at Arkansas, has passed for 2,229 yards and 19 touchdowns with six interceptions and he has run for 547 yards and 13 TDs. Seven of his passing TDs went to Izayah Fletcher. Ri Fletcher has rushed for 1,236 yards and 20 touchdowns. He had three scoring runs against Center Point. … Mountain Brook advanced to the semifinals the past two seasons, losing both times to the eventual state champion – Clay-Chalkville in 2021 and Pinson Valley in 2020. …. Cole Gamble had four touchdown runs against Gadsden City. … The Spartans’ losses were 7A No. 1 Hoover (26-14) and fellow 6A quarterfinalist Gardendale (29-28). … Hartselle is 3-5 all-time in the quarterfinals. Mountain Brook is 7-7. … This is the first meeting between the teams.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Basketball roundup: Alabama signee RJ Johnson boosts Grissom over Baker

Grissom won the early season battle of the unbeatens in the South Parkway Classic in Huntsville, whipping Baker 78-65. Grissom is now 3-0 while Baker is 2-1. Alabama signee RJ Johnson poured in 36 points in the win and finished with 9 assists. Izzy Miles tossed in 22 points with 5 assists. Justin McCall added 10 points with 5 rebounds and 3 assists for the Tigers.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Village Living

Playoff Football Primer: Spartans host unbeaten Hartselle

The Spartans storm the field during a football game between Mountain Brook and Gadsden City at Titan Stadium on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Gadsden, Ala. Photo by Shawn Bowles. The stakes continue to rise, as the Class 6A quarterfinals and 7A semifinals are here. Another playoff episode of the...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle opens season with hard-fought 60-55 win at Austin

DECATUR – The Hartselle Tigers held off an Austin fourth-quarter rally to pick up a 60-55 win over the host Black Bears on opening night for both teams. The Tigers led 12-8 at the end of the first, 32-27 at halftime and 49-41 at the end of the third.
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle opens Deline era with a 61-51 win at Athens

ATHENS — The Hartselle Lady Tigers opened the season with a 61-51 win over Athens in the first game for new head coach Amber Deline. “I am proud of our effort and energy,” Deline said. “We have some things we need to work on, but this was a good start for us.”
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Superintendent finalists interviewed for vacant position

The Hartselle school board interviewed all six finalists for the vacant superintendent position this past week, and it began the process with Arab City Superintendent Johnny Berry, a former principal at Decatur High, and Florence Middle School Principal Kevin Wieseman, a former principal at Huntsville’s Lee High School. During...
HARTSELLE, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Madison County Education Retirees Association Acknowledges Retired Teachers

Retired Teacher’s Day is Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The Madison County Education Retirees Association (MCERA) joins other associations in the state by acknowledging the contributions of its retirees. Recognizing the contributions retired educators have made, the Alabama Legislature passed Act No. 90-183 to honor Alabama’s education retirees. The joint...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant now open in Cullman [Photos]

Tennessee-based Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has officially opened their first out-of-state location in Cullman, Alabama! Announced earlier this year, the new Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has quickly become a favorite of Cullman residents and interstate travelers. We visited the new restaurant to discover the hype for ourselves. About...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Austin High senior gives back to Morgan County community

One Austin High School student has made it her mission to help support elementary school kids by providing much-needed reading materials. This comes after growing concerns about a decline in reading proficiency due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "This idea, it just came in my head, and I was like, 'I...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Remembering Alabama's Jeff Cook

First responders can often be the difference maker in a life-or-death situation. Scottsboro Set to Vote on Medical Cannabis Dispensaries. The Scottsboro City Council is set to vote on whether to allow medical cannabis dispensaries in the city. Public Forum on Use of Force Policy. Four years after a Huntsville...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Turbo Coffee: Huntsville’s newest spot for coffee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What used to house Huntsville’s largest cotton mill is now home to some of the area’s best restaurants and hang out spots — including Turbo Coffee. In 2015, the coffee shop started with humble beginnings in the back of Greasy Hands...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Vietnam veterans chapter president receives honor

Charlie Miller has been named the Vietnam veteran of the year in Alabama. Miller, president of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1067 of Huntsville, received that recognition from state president Wayne Reynolds. He left Huntsville on Thursday to be recognized in Birmingham where he would be presented in a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy