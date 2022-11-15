ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallowa, OR

Imbler, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Wallowa High School basketball team will have a game with Imbler High School on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.

Wallowa High School
Imbler High School
November 14, 2022
17:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Trailer Rollover near Baker City due to ice conditions

BAKER CITY – (Information from the Oregon Department of Transportation & Oregon State Police) Winds and snow drifts might be the more obvious winter driving hazards, but ice conditions are already causing accidents on Oregon Highways. A recent rollover crash on I-84 Eastbound near Baker City demonstrates just how devastating ice on the roadway can be, even in the best-case scenarios. As published by the Oregon State Police:
BAKER CITY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

It’s a double feature at Pendleton City Hall

PENDLETON – The Pendleton Development Commission meets today (Tuesday) at 6 p.m. That meeting will be followed by a city council meeting at 7 p.m. The commissioners are city council members doing business as the city’s urban renewal agency. The PDC will consider a resolution to consolidate multiple...
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande Police Officers Respond to House Fire

LA GRANDE – (Information from the La Grande Police Department) At approximately 9:30 a.m., November 11, La Grande Police officers Damian Hernandez and Aaron Clark responded to a house fire at the 600 block on 18th street. Already assisting on an unrelated medical call nearby, the two officers were first on scene and quickly evacuated the home’s occupants (three children and one young adult). The officers were then able to get the flames, which had begun beneath the home, under control with their vehicles fire extinguisher until the La Grande Fire department arrived to fully extinguish the blaze.
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Hermiston considers IGA with Pendleton

HERMISTON – The Hermiston City Council meets tonight (Monday) at 7 p.m. The meeting is in the council chambers of Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St. Council members will consider signing an intergovernmental agreement to provide internet support services to the city of Pendleton. Hermiston has developed an internet technology department and other government agencies in the area have already signed up for those services. They include the city of Umatilla, Morrow County, and Umatilla County Fire District No. 1. The Pendleton City Council has the IGA on its agenda for its regular meeting Tuesday.
HERMISTON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Bull killed by wolves

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that wolves attacked and killed a 1,500-pound yearling bull in the McKay Canyon area. The investigation began on Friday and biologists said it appeared the animal had been killed less than 24 hours before Friday. The attack took...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114

Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
OREGON STATE
High school basketball game info.

