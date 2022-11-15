Imbler, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LA GRANDE – (Information from the La Grande Police Department) At approximately 9:30 a.m., November 11, La Grande Police officers Damian Hernandez and Aaron Clark responded to a house fire at the 600 block on 18th street. Already assisting on an unrelated medical call nearby, the two officers were first on scene and quickly evacuated the home’s occupants (three children and one young adult). The officers were then able to get the flames, which had begun beneath the home, under control with their vehicles fire extinguisher until the La Grande Fire department arrived to fully extinguish the blaze.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO