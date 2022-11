If you’ve covered the East Bay dining scene for any length of time, you’ll know it’s a lot of hurry up and wait: First, the announcement that an exciting new restaurant is coming, and then the long wait—inevitably dotted with permitting issues, supply chain problems, and other unexpected delays—until that restaurant actually opens. Well, it sounds as if a trio of anticipated eateries are just about set to launch as soon as the end of the month. See below for updates and remember: These are always subject to change by last-minute delays …

