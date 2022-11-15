ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

McQuaid’s Harding is our Player of the Week

By AJ Feldman
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TEi36_0jApLLol00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — McQuaid running back John Harding had a monster day for the Knights as his team once again raised a sectional brick.

The junior ran for four touchdowns as the Knights won their fourth straight Class AA championship , defeating Pittsford 37-14.

He finished with 243 yards on 31 carries and was named the game’s MVP.

McQuaid (9-2) will take on Bennett from Section VI in the Far West Regionals on November 19th, at 7:00 p.m. at the University of Rochester’s Fauver Stadium. Last year, the Tigers defeated the Knights 26-14 in the regional round in a game played on Tuesday night due to a COVID outbreak by McQuaid.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wesb.com

Olean Council Cancels “Meeting” in Rochester

The Olean Common Council has cancelled plans to hold a meeting in Rochester this coming weekend. The City had announced the intent for the Council to tour the Irondequoit Skyview Center, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is considered as a possible model for future plans for the Mall. Because of the number of Council members attending, by law the tour had to be held as a public meeting which the City said would not be recorded.
ROCHESTER, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

Last week it was 70 degrees with sunshine. This week, starting Thursday evening through Sunday we have a winter storm watch in effect. According to the National Weather Service, we can expect heavy lake effect snow with accumulations in the multiples of feet in Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Make plans to stay in if snow closes roads. The Weather Service acknowledges there remains considerable uncertainty in exact band placement and amounts, but multiple periods of heavy snow are possible. They also predicted snow in Orleans and Livingston counties but noted the totals would not match the remainder of the GLOW region. Stay with WBTA; 13WHAM meteorologists will keep us up to date.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Schools delay classes for first snow of the season

(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
CANTON, PA
News 8 WROC

MCC students help refugees get to know Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at Monroe Community College are helping refugee children and families get to know the Rochester area. MCC Phi Theta Kappa students hosted “Come Play with PTK”, an evening of fun activities and networking to help build a more inclusive community. They played board games, colored and watched chemistry demonstrations. Organizers […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy