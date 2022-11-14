Cal fires offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, OL coach ahead of Big Game

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BERKELEY— California fired offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure on Sunday with the Bears on a six-game losing streak.

The Bears (3-7) rank near the bottom of the Pac-12 in total offense (5.42 yards per play), rushing (3.40 yards per carry) and scoring (23.2 points per game).

"I felt these changes to our coaching staff were needed and made them with the best interest of our football program in mind," head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. "We thank Bill and Angus for their contributions and the investments they made in Cal football, and we wish them all of the best in their future endeavors."

Cal has two games left, both at home. The Bears face rival Stanford on Saturday and finish the season against No. 16 UCLA on Thanksgiving weekend.

Musgrave and McClure were both in their third seasons with Cal.

Musgrave, a former Oregon quarterback, spent two decades in the NFL as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator before landing at Cal in 2020.

