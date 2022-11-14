ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Early Black Friday Deals To Shop Now

By Stephanie Quick
Many retailers are offering their best Black Friday deals earlier than ever, so we're rounding up all the sales, from Amazon and Walmart to Samsung and Sephora.

It’s the most magical time of the year, and we don’t mean the early onslaught of Hallmark movies. Instead, it’s that time of year when every retailer is going all-out to highlight some of the best sales and biggest discounts of the year.

So grab a hold of your wallet and forget braving the wilds of Walmart. You can finish the rest of your holiday shopping from the comfort of your computer. We’re rounding up all of the best deals now through Cyber Monday, ending Nov. 28.

And in an effort to clear the mystery of gauging the actual best deals, many retailers are offering their best Black Friday deals even earlier, which are the sales we’ve begun to add below.

Black Friday Deals for Major Retailers

Amazon: Shop early Black Friday deals on Amazon across every major category, including electronics, home, fashion, beauty, and more. There’s also helpful gift guides for loved ones on your list. We’ll be calling out separate daily deals for Amazon as we get closer to Black Friday.

Best Buy: Will be updating deals by category throughout the week.

Walmart+: Sign up for Walmart+ to get first dibs on Black Friday deals, starting Nov. 14 and Nov. 21.

Black Friday Tech Deals

Amazon: Up to 50% off 4K Fire TV streaming devices, 51% off Ring Cameras + Echo bundles, 53% off Smart Fire TVs and more.

Eufy: Get 35% off eufy select products, and $180 off the eufy RobotVac X8.

Samsung: Offering enhanced trade-in credits and credits towards additional purchases. Get $100 off with up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit for the Z Flip4, and $300 off with up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit for the Z Fold4.

Walmart: Get up to 30% off tech. You can get an HP laptop starting as low as $249 and a mini projector for $55.99 as a Walmart+ early access member.

Black Friday Deals on Appliances

Breville Smart Oven Convection Toaster: $215.95, originally $269.95

COSORI Air Fryer Oven Combo: $92.90, originally $129.99

Maytag: Take 15% off on major appliances now for Black Friday with code BLACKFRIDAY15.

Mueller Ultra Bullet Personal Blender: $15.99, originally $19.99

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill: Take $40 off the base model with promo code THESTREET40, dropping the price to $329.60, down from $369.60. The premium bundle (including a built-in thermometer and all of the must-have accessories), is now marked down $30, dropping the price to $429.60. Use promo code THESTREET30 at checkout.

Whirlpool: Take 15% off MSRP now for Black Friday with code BLACKFRIDAY15.

Black Friday Apparel Deals

Banana Republic: Up to 50% off sale styles and an extra 20% off applied at checkout for women, men and baby apparel.

Everlane: Get 30% off sweaters and outerwear, one day only.

J.Crew: Get early access to Cyber Monday deals and an additional 40% off almost everything else. Use code SHOPEARLY.

Kenneth Cole: Get 30% off sitewide using code VETSDAY.

White House Black Market: Get up to 51% off specially marked favorites. We love the cable knit sweaters priced at $49, lace turtlenecks for $39 and long sleeve layering tees for $29.

Black Friday Jewelry Deals

Amazon: Grab all of your stocking stuffers, hoops, silicone rings, bracelets, necklaces and more, averaging 15% to 50% off this holiday season.

Kay Jewelers: Get between 25% to 50% off with limited exclusions, 25 off personalized jewelry, and 40% off 10k to 14k gold chains.

Preserved Real Rose with I Love You Necklace: $23,99, originally $29.99

Black Friday Beauty Deals

Coco & Eve: Save up to 25% off on the Deep Hydration Kit, 20% on Limited Edition Hair Necessities Kits, and 22% on the Limited Edition Super Hydration Kit.

Sephora: Currently offering a number of beauty offers, including an assortment of mini fragrances with the purchase of $45 or more.

Ulta: The Hello Holidays Sale can snag you up to 50% off, now through Nov. 15.

Prices are accurate and items are in stock at the time of publishing.

