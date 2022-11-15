ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue student Ji Min Sha, charged with roommate Varun Manish Chheda's murder, claims insanity

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nstig_0jApCSrF00

A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate has filed notice in court that he plans to use an insanity defense.

In a motion electronically filed Friday, Ji Min Sha's attorney, Kyle Cray, requested the court to appoint "two or three competent and disinterested psychiatrists, psychologists or physicians who have expertise in determining competency to examine the Defendant and report to this Court on his competence to stand trial."

READ MORE: Purdue murder suspect says 'I'm very sorry,' claims he was blackmailed before court appearance

The motion also sought to schedule a competency hearing for Sha, the Journal and Courier reported.

Sha, a 22-year-old cybersecurity major from Seoul, South Korea, faces one count of murder in the slaying of Varun Manish Chheda, 20, of Indianapolis. The two lived in McCutcheon Hall on Purdue's West Lafayette campus, about 65 miles (104 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.

SEE MORE: Parents of Purdue student allegedly killed by roommate struggling to understand how this happened

Prosecutors allege that Sha stabbed Chheda, a data science major, several times in the head and neck with a folding knife that officers found on the floor near the chair where Chheda's body was discovered.

Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete has said Sha called police early on Oct. 5 and told them his roommate was dead in their dorm room. Officers who arrested Sha found him wearing clothes with blood on them, prosecutors have said. An autopsy found that Chheda had died of "multiple sharp-force traumatic injuries."

Sha is being held at the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Delphi murder victim’s family reveal chilling encounter with suspect Richard Allen: ‘Hiding in plain sight’

The family of one of the Delphi victims has revealed that they had a chilling encounter with the man accused of her murder as they learned that he had been “hiding in plain sight” the whole time.Mike and Becky Patty, the grandparents of victim Libby German, told reporters after Monday’s press conference that they remembered suspected killer Richard Allen serving them one time in the local CVS where he worked.The family was printing photos of Libby and her friend Abby Williams for their funerals at the store when Mr Allen, a trained pharmaceutical technician who worked in the store...
DELPHI, IN
AMY KAPLAN

Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to Know

On Valentine's Day 2017, Libby German (14) and Abby Williams' (13) bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge Trail, where they had gone missing. The murders were dubbed the Delphi Murders due to the bodies being found on the Delphi Historic Trails in Delphi, Indiana. The case went unsolved, without a single arrest until October 28, 2022, when a suspect, Richard Allen, was arrested and charged with the murder of the two young girls.
DELPHI, IN
CBS Chicago

Parents want answers after adult son was critically injured in Indiana house explosion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Last month, an explosion leveled a house in Lake Station, Indiana.Trapped under the debris was aa severely injured man, and that man's parents are now fighting to get a better understanding of what caused the house to explode.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, Dale Heintz Jr. – the man who was injured in the house explosion on East 27th Avenue in Lake Station – remains at the University of Chicago Medical Center four weeks later. He has undergone three surgeries after suffering burns over his hands and face.Meanwhile, his parents are still looking for clarity...
LAKE STATION, IN
The Associated Press

Attorneys appointed for man charged with killing 2 girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Two attorneys have been appointed to represent the man accused of killing two teenage girls in northern Indiana. Bradley Rozzi of Logansport will be the lead attorney for Richard Matthew Allen and Andrew Baldwin of Franklin will be co-counsel, online court records updated Monday indicated. Allen requested a public defender in a letter to Carroll Circuit Court last week, saying both he and his wife can no longer work. Allen, 50, of Delphi, is charged with two counts of murder in the slayings of Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, on Feb. 13, 2017, outside the north central Indiana city.
DELPHI, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame mourns death of student

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Saturday morning, the University sent a message to both students and staff about the passing of James (Jake) Blaauboer, who was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters. He was also a U.S. army veteran.
NOTRE DAME, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week

ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
ANDERSON, IN
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
113K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy