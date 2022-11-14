Comedian Dave Chappelle Criticized by Anti-Defamation League National Director for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue

Read full article on original website
Jerry Seinfeld Says Dave Chappelle's SNL Monologue About Antisemitism 'Provokes a Conversation'
"I did think the comedy was well-executed," Seinfeld acknowledged, noting that the friendship he shares with Chappelle is "not a close relationship" Jerry Seinfeld is speaking out about Dave Chappelle's opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. The 68-year-old comedian — who is Jewish — addressed Chappelle's comedy routine which centered around Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments. "I did think the comedy was well-executed," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "But I think the subject matter calls for a conversation that I don't think I'd want to have in this venue." The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee...
'Saturday Night Live' Writers BOYCOTTING Show After Dave Chappelle Named Upcoming Host
Staff writers are boycotting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live after the program announced Dave Chappelle would be the next host, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come just days before the 49-year-old controversial comedian is set to host SNL alongside musical guest Black Star, several writers for the popular sketch comedy show are refusing to work the episode if Chappelle will be hosting.That is the revelation shared by an inside source who recently told Page Six that while some writers are boycotting, none of the program’s actors have a problem with Chappelle’s upcoming appearance.“They’re not going to...
Dave Chappelle's 'SNL' Opening Monologue—Read in Full
The comedian discussed Kanye West and antisemitism in his third appearance as host of "Saturday Night Live."
Chappelle’s SNL monologue a ‘teachable moment,’ Smith says
The comedian's comments during the opening of Saturday's episode were criticized by some as antisemitic.
EW.com
Jon Stewart defends Dave Chappelle's SNL monologue, says censorship won't 'end anti-Semitism'
Jon Stewart doesn't think it's necessary for Dave Chappelle to pull his punchlines. The former Daily Show host denied that Chappelle, his longtime friend, "normalized anti-Semitism" during his recent Saturday Night Live monologue on Nov. 12. "I don't know if you've been on comment sections on most news articles, but...
‘I’m Sick of Kanye’: ‘Black Mother of Hollywood’ Jenifer Lewis Urges Rapper To Get Help
Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis is known for her audaciously honest voice as the self-proclaimed “Mother of Black Hollywood.”. She continued to keep it real when she addressed disgraced rapper Kanye West’s anti-Semitic commentary in interviews and in the workplace. In an interview on The Pascal Show, Lewis sat...
Dave Chappelle Promises To Deliver The Blackest Episode Of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Ever
Dave Chappelle promises the blackest episode of Saturday Night Live you have ever seen is on the way. In the latest promo videos for his third SNL hosting gig, Dave Chappelle, Ego Nwodim, and Black Star stand in front of the usual dimly lit set as they deliver three bits pertaining to the comedian’s upcoming Nov. 12 episode. More from VIBE.comBlack Star And Madlib Perform 'No Fear Of Time' Songs In 'SNL' DebutDave Chappelle's 'SNL' Monologue Prompts Anti-Defamation League BacklashRihanna Drops New Song 'Born Again' From 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Throughout the video, The Closer jokester can be heard joking about his plans for Thanksgiving (“I’m just gonna be...
Actress Viola Davis Calls Out ‘Limitations’ Placed on Her Career and Being Told She Was ‘Just There to Nurture the White Lead’
Viola Davis continues to rise in the film industry, while holding Hollywood accountable for the lack of diversity she experienced when starting out. Davis was at the Harpers Bazaar Women of the Year Awards on Saturday where she accepted her Icon Award, MSN reports. The Woman King actress, Lashana Lynch, presented the film’s leading lady with her award, and Davis received a standing ovation as she walked onstage.
‘SNL’: Dave Chappelle Celebrates ‘House Of The Dragon’ Diversity With Season 2 Sneak-Peek Spoof Featuring ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Regulars
Back from a commercial break, Dave Chappelle returned to the Saturday Night Live stage to address the audience and asked if they were watching House of the Dragon before introducing a spoof sneak peek of the HBO series – with some help from some of his Chappelle’s Show characters. “I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan, I love the new show,” he said. “And I gotta tell you, I love that they are including Black characters but, to be honest, the Black characters — they take me out a little bit with the old time accents, it’s a little...
Sister Sister Living! Michelle Obama Reveals Malia and Sasha Obama Are Sharing a Home in Los Angeles
Malia and Sasha Obama are growing up fast, and figuring out adulthood as a sisterly unit. Michelle Obama, 58, appeared on the Today show on Monday, where she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager all about her daughters’ current living situation. According to Michelle, since leaving home, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, have decided to become roommates.
Dave Chappelle’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ ‘House of the Dragon’ Skit Has Fans Desperate for ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Comeback
'Saturday Night Live' host Dave Chappelle made a sketch surrounding 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, and it left his fans wanting another season of 'Chappelle's Show.'
Dave Chappelle 'SNL' Monologue Draws Criticism From Anti-Defamation League
The organization's CEO accused Chappelle, 'SNL,' and NBC of 'normalizing and popularizing antisemitism.'
Jerry Seinfeld Shares His Thoughts On Dave Chappelle's Controversial SNL Jokes
Amidst the criticisms aimed at Dave Chappelle's latest Saturday Night Live appearance, comedian Jerry Seinfeld shared some quick thoughts on the monologue.
ADL CEO condemns Chappelle ‘Saturday Night Live’ monologue
The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Sunday criticized Dave Chappelle over the weekend after the comedian delivered a monologue on “Saturday Night Live” poking fun at Jewish people. Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted “we shouldn’t expect Dave Chappelle to serve as society’s moral compass” but said it was...
Kanye West: Jay-Z and Beyoncé Are Controlled By Hollywood; Claims Mother Was ‘Sacrificed’
Kanye West is still speaking his mind and calling out the entertainment industry for mind control and Illuminati-esque behavior. The rap/fashion mogul has eased up on public rants in wake of losing his billion-dollar deal with Adidas. But he unleashed his wrath after a paparazzi approached him last week. In...
Kanye West Feels ‘Slighted’ By Minister Louis Farrakhan For Questioning His Finances
Minister Louis Farrakhan, who has been marred with accusations of being anti-semite for years, reently came to the defense of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and hip-hop entrepreneur Ye who have been accused of having anti-semitic views. Yet the embattled artist formerly known as Kanye West chose to slam Farrakhan...
Chris Rock Prepares for Netflix’s First-Ever Live Stand-Up Special
Brooklyn comedian Chris Rock is about to do something that has never been done before. His next scheduled Netflix special will be recorded and shown live. The legendary writer, director, and actor will be the first artist to perform live for Netflix’s with the global streaming event. The live special is tentatively scheduled to take place in early 2023.
‘I’m A Light Too’: Singer Kelly Rowland Shuts Down Radio Host Who Compared Her to Beyoncé
Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons and took the time to eloquently shut down a radio host who seemingly tried to dim her “light” to praise Queen Bey. The Destiny’s Child singer appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning on Wednesday to promote her new film, Fantasy Football, alongside her co-star Marsai Martin. During the deep dive, Ebro’s co-host Peter Rosenberg referenced Rowland’s recent interview with Angie Martinez, where she opened up about her former groupmate and lifelong best friend, Beyoncé.
‘You’ve Been Warned’: Wife of Cheating Relationship Guru Derrick Jaxn Threatens To Curse Critics
Oh, chile! The “at peace” wife of controversial relationship guru, Derrick Jaxn, is clapping back at critics by cursing them in Jesus’ name!. On Monday, a Twitter user by the name of Major Payn EX reposted a video clip showing a portion of Da’Naia Jaxn’s prayer-filled rant against those attempting to make a mockery of her marriage.
Grammy Award-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Diagnosed With ALS; Singing Is ‘Impossible’
Singer, songwriter, and musician Roberta Flack, the first artist to win the Grammy Award Record of the Year for two consecutive years, can no longer sing. On Sunday, a representative for the R&B singer announced that she had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, CNN reported.
