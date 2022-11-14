ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

City Board of Adjustment Meeting to be Held November 17

The City Board of Adjustment will hold its regular meeting on November 17, 2022 (Thursday) beginning at 5 pm in the City Council Room at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 South Johnstone. The meeting will consider three cases. The first case is from Tanner Consulting for a variance on behalf of...
Park Board Meeting to be Held November 17

The Bartlesville Park Board will meet at noon on November 17 in the first floor conference room at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 South Johnstone Avenue. At the meeting, the Board will hear updates on three projects. Monte Burner will give an update on the Sooner Park Disc Golf Course. Park...
District Three County Commissioner Appears on Talk of the Town

Newly elected District Three County Commissioner Charlie Cartwright appeared on Talk of the Town to talk about his new role in the community and his go to Thanksgiving feast. Cartwright, who had been enjoying retirement for three years, talks about why he decided to become an Osage County Commissioner. Cartwright...
Oklahoma school to start implementing clear backpack policy

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma school will soon start implementing a clear backpack policy to improve safety measures. McLain High School in Tulsa will require students to use clear backpacks starting Nov. 21. The school also will only allow non-transparent bags – such as lunchboxes, pencil bags and purses – to be 6 inches by 9 inches.
Nowata Commissioners Talk TV for Inmates

The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning to discuss several items on the agenda. They started with changing the Columbus Day name to Indigenous people’s day for next year’s calendar and the vote was passed 2-1. Nowata County Sheriff was also on hand for several items on...
Community Events

Quilter’s Hideaway has partnered up with Heartland Quilters to give back to our local Veterans by making and donating quilts. The completed quilts are on display through the month of November at the Bartlesville Community Center. The quilts will be donated to the Tulsa Vet Center for distribution.
Trash Routes Modified for Thanksgiving

The City of Bartlesville has announced that most city offices will be closed for the celebration of Thanksgiving from Thursday, November 24 through Friday, November 25. The exception is emergency services such as the police and fire departments, which will NOT close and will continue to operate as normal. Included...
Buy-Back Events Today & Friday at Bville Recycle Center

The City of Bartlesville is hosting two buy-back events this week just in time to earn a little money to help offset the high prices of a turkey dinner. On Wednesday, November 16 and Friday, November 18, the recycle center will collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans and pay you for the drop-offs. Replenysh, the operator of the recycle center, says it will pay 40-cents per pound for aluminum cans and 10-cents per pound for PET#1 plastic containers (water or soda bottles). You must seperate the cans from the bottles in different bags.
City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15

It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm. Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
Bristow man found guilty of 2018 Jenks murder

JENKS, Okla. — U.S. Attorney General Clint Johnson confirmed Justin Dale Little, 29, of Bristow, Oklahoma was found guilty of first degree murder of his former girlfriend’s new partner. On April 22, 2018, Jonathon Weatherford was found dead, laying on train tracks in Jenks, Oklahoma with a single...
Arvest Foundation Supports Salvation Army Coat Drive

The Arvest Foundation announced on November 15 that it has contributed $6,570 to the Bartlesville Salvation Army to help purchase winter coats for approximately 650 school-aged children in both the Bartlesville Public Schools and Osage Hills Schools. Arvest mortgage lender Julia May and private banker Taylor Throne presented the check...
