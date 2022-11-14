Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
City Board of Adjustment Meeting to be Held November 17
The City Board of Adjustment will hold its regular meeting on November 17, 2022 (Thursday) beginning at 5 pm in the City Council Room at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 South Johnstone. The meeting will consider three cases. The first case is from Tanner Consulting for a variance on behalf of...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Park Board Meeting to be Held November 17
The Bartlesville Park Board will meet at noon on November 17 in the first floor conference room at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 South Johnstone Avenue. At the meeting, the Board will hear updates on three projects. Monte Burner will give an update on the Sooner Park Disc Golf Course. Park...
bartlesvilleradio.com
District Three County Commissioner Appears on Talk of the Town
Newly elected District Three County Commissioner Charlie Cartwright appeared on Talk of the Town to talk about his new role in the community and his go to Thanksgiving feast. Cartwright, who had been enjoying retirement for three years, talks about why he decided to become an Osage County Commissioner. Cartwright...
KOCO
Oklahoma school to start implementing clear backpack policy
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma school will soon start implementing a clear backpack policy to improve safety measures. McLain High School in Tulsa will require students to use clear backpacks starting Nov. 21. The school also will only allow non-transparent bags – such as lunchboxes, pencil bags and purses – to be 6 inches by 9 inches.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata Commissioners Talk TV for Inmates
The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning to discuss several items on the agenda. They started with changing the Columbus Day name to Indigenous people’s day for next year’s calendar and the vote was passed 2-1. Nowata County Sheriff was also on hand for several items on...
Rogers County sheriff calls for more deputies after five put on leave
Rogers Co. Sheriff says his office needs for deputies after five were placed on administrative leave after shooting a man last week.
ODOT: More Construction Coming To US-169 Between Owasso, Collinsville
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation wants to clear up some confusion about construction on US-169 between Owasso and Collinsville. A contractor is working on a pavement rehabilitation project in the northbound lanes from 106th street north to 146th street north. It is the same project that ODOT completed a few years ago on the southbound lanes of US-169.
Former Rogers County DA, ADA win defamation lawsuit against Claremore Police officer
TULSA, Okla. — A former Rogers County district attorney (DA) and assistant district attorney (ADA) won a defamation lawsuit against a Claremore Police officer Wednesday. This is a case FOX23 has followed since 2013. Former DA Janice Steidley and former ADA David Iski were accussed of wrongdoing, and these...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Community Events
Quilter’s Hideaway has partnered up with Heartland Quilters to give back to our local Veterans by making and donating quilts. The completed quilts are on display through the month of November at the Bartlesville Community Center. The quilts will be donated to the Tulsa Vet Center for distribution.
Controversial turnpike now open, Berryhill residents remain upset
TULSA, Okla. — Cars hit the pavement on the new, controversial, tolled extension of the Gilcrease Expressway in west Tulsa Monday afternoon. But many nearby residents say, they’ll never drive it, as long a certain portion of it remains tolled. “No. No,” Berryhill resident Randy Martin said.
Mayor Bynum lays out Tulsa's plans for homelessness, mental health
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum gave his State of the City speech on Tuesday, laying out the city's plans to address mental health, homelessness and public safety.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Trash Routes Modified for Thanksgiving
The City of Bartlesville has announced that most city offices will be closed for the celebration of Thanksgiving from Thursday, November 24 through Friday, November 25. The exception is emergency services such as the police and fire departments, which will NOT close and will continue to operate as normal. Included...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Buy-Back Events Today & Friday at Bville Recycle Center
The City of Bartlesville is hosting two buy-back events this week just in time to earn a little money to help offset the high prices of a turkey dinner. On Wednesday, November 16 and Friday, November 18, the recycle center will collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans and pay you for the drop-offs. Replenysh, the operator of the recycle center, says it will pay 40-cents per pound for aluminum cans and 10-cents per pound for PET#1 plastic containers (water or soda bottles). You must seperate the cans from the bottles in different bags.
bartlesvilleradio.com
City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15
It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm. Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
Tulsa to get tiny home community for former homeless population
Tulsa will soon have its first permanent housing community for people that previously experienced homelessness called City Lights Village.
Tulsa International Airport Hosting TSA Pre-Check Enrollment Event
It's now a little cheaper to apply for TSA pre-check at Tulsa International. The agency dropped the application cost from $85 to $78. Pre-check travelers get to skip most of the long lines at security and don't need to remove shoes and jackets to get through. Tulsa International Airport is...
Bristow man found guilty of 2018 Jenks murder
JENKS, Okla. — U.S. Attorney General Clint Johnson confirmed Justin Dale Little, 29, of Bristow, Oklahoma was found guilty of first degree murder of his former girlfriend’s new partner. On April 22, 2018, Jonathon Weatherford was found dead, laying on train tracks in Jenks, Oklahoma with a single...
KOKI FOX 23
BAPS Band Director speaks out after the Pride of BA placed third at a national championship
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Darrin Davis, the executive director of fine arts for Broken Arrow Public Schools (BAPS) talked to FOX23 about the Pride of Broken Arrow marching band’s win at a national championship over the weekend. The Pride of Broken Arrow placed third at The Bands of...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Arvest Foundation Supports Salvation Army Coat Drive
The Arvest Foundation announced on November 15 that it has contributed $6,570 to the Bartlesville Salvation Army to help purchase winter coats for approximately 650 school-aged children in both the Bartlesville Public Schools and Osage Hills Schools. Arvest mortgage lender Julia May and private banker Taylor Throne presented the check...
KTUL
Portion of Highway 75 in Tulsa County dedicated to Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A portion of US Highway 75 in Tulsa County was dedicated Tuesday afternoon to former Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Larry Jackson. Jackson was from Collinsville and was killed in a plane crash in 2008. He flew for OHP for nearly 20 years. The plane crashed...
