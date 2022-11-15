Mussel harvesting reopens coastwide in Oregon

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce a new shellfish opening.

All mussel harvesting has opened from Siletz Bay to the California border.

Mussel harvesting is now open from the Washington border to the California border. Recent samples indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid are below the closure limit for two consecutive weeks.

Razor clam harvesting is closed from the Washington border to the California border for elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid.

Bay clam and crab harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. Oregon Department of Agriculture will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. Contact Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits.

For more information call Oregon Department of Agriculture's (ODA) shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA recreational shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.