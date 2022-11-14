Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Biden admin to ask high court to take up student debt plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president’s student debt cancellation plan, according to a Thursday legal filing, warning that millions of Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January.
Lauren Boebert – live: Right-winger’s re-election bid heading for recount as vote narrows in Colorado
Incoming ballots could determine the outcome of an unexpectedly tight race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.Ms Boebert’s lead began to shrink as more ballots were processed on Thursday, according to the secretary of state’s office. As of Thursday evening, the race appears to be heading for an automatic recount, as neither candidate appears to have enough votes to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent, the required threshold under state law. A recount must be completed by 13 December.The deadline for voters to fix ballot discrepancies and for county clerks...
Voices: In Arizona, it’s clear what turned voters against Kari Lake. Why won’t she accept it?
Pettiness is not pretty and does not play well in Arizona. Bashing our beloved Senator John McCain did not work for President Trump in the 2020 election, where he helped turn the state blue for the first time in decades. It’s challenging to understand why Republicans such as gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake thought it would be appealing in 2022.Lake, a seasoned television news anchor, followed the Trump playbook during her gubernatorial campaign. She referred to the 2020 presidential election as “a corrupt, stolen election” on multiple occasions. It didn’t go down well.Republican strategist Barrett Marson explained, “Kari Lake scolded...
WDIO-TV
McCarthy wins nomination for House speaker, but grind ahead
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination Tuesday for House speaker, clearing a first step with majority support from his colleagues, but he now faces a weeks-long slog to quell right-flank objections before a final vote in the new year. McCarthy has led House Republicans this...
VP Harris assures Asian leaders US is 'here to stay'
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris assured Asian leaders Friday that “the United States is here to stay” as she pitched Washington as a reliable economic partner committed to the region and its prosperity. Harris told leaders at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit that the U.S. is a “proud Pacific power” and has a “vital interest in promoting a region that is open, interconnected, prosperous, secure and resilient.” “The United States has an enduring economic commitment to the Indo-Pacific, one that is measured not in years, but in decades, and generations,” she said. “And there is no better economic partner for this region than the United States of America.” Harris postponed the start of her speech after receiving news that North Korea had fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters, convening an emergency meeting of the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada in which she slammed the missile test as a “brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security resolutions.”
WDIO-TV
McConnell reelected Senate GOP leader; Scott’s bid rejected
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected as Republican leader Wednesday, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the Senate GOP campaign chief criticized over his party’s midterm election failures. Retreating to the Capitol’s Old Senate Chamber for the private vote, Republicans had faced public...
WDIO-TV
Average long-term US mortgage rates tumble to 6.61%
WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate tumbled by nearly a half-point this week, but will likely remain a significant barrier for potential homebuyers as Federal Reserve officials have all but promised more rate hikes in the coming months. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the...
WDIO-TV
Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with GOP votes uncertain
WASHINGTON (AP) — Staring down the prospect of divided government in the next Congress, Senate Democrats are moving forward with legislation this week to protect same sex and interracial marriages. It’s a vote that’s “as personal as it gets,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
WDIO-TV
Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sedition case moves to closing arguments
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are expected to make their final pitch to jurors Friday in the high-stakes seditious conspiracy case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Closing arguments will begin in Washington federal court...
WDIO-TV
GOP Sen. Scott mounts long-shot bid to unseat McConnell
WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott said Tuesday that he will mount a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, opening the latest front in an intraparty battle between allies of McConnell and former President Donald Trump over the direction of the GOP following a disappointing showing in last week’s midterm elections.
WDIO-TV
New CEO of FTX blasts its handling of financial information
The new CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX, who oversaw Enron’s bankruptcy, said he has never seen such a “complete failure” of corporate control. John Ray III, in a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware, said there was a “complete absence of trustworthy financial information.”
WDIO-TV
Trump Org.’s longtime CFO chokes up, says he betrayed trust
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief choked up on the witness stand Thursday, saying he betrayed the Trump family’s trust by scheming to dodge taxes on $1.7 million in company-paid perks, including a Manhattan apartment and luxury cars. Allen Weisselberg, a senior adviser and...
WDIO-TV
LA elects US Rep Karen Bass mayor, first Black woman in post
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Karen Bass defeated developer Rick Caruso to become the next mayor of Los Angeles on Wednesday, making her the first Black woman to hold the post as City Hall contends with an out-of-control homeless crisis, rising crime rates and multiple scandals that have shaken trust in government.
WDIO-TV
US, China climate envoys to ‘meet later’ at UN summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry indicated on Tuesday he’ll hold talks with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate talks underway in Egypt, in the latest sign of improving relations between the world’s top two polluters after a meeting between their leaders Monday.
Comments / 0