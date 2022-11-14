Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Sandra Lettiere, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sandra Lettiere was 65 Years old and passed away at 11:00 PM Nov.16, 2022. At Oneida Center for Rehabilitation and health in Utica NY. She was a former resident at Bugbee Apartments on Washington street in Watertown NY. Arrangements are with Scala & Roefaro Funeral...
wwnytv.com
Arnett “Bud” Church, 80, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Arnett “Bud” Church, 80, of Carthage, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 14, 2022. Bud was born in Herndon, West Virginia, to Elliot Church and Eva Trogdon Church. Bud was employed in the transportation department at...
wwnytv.com
Corey S. Compeau, 40, of Waddington
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Corey S. Compeau, age 40, of Waddington, NY passed away after suffering a bout with cancer. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Fond memories for the Compeau family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. Corey is survived by his wife Robin Compeau; his mother Patricia Compeau; brother Robert Compeau Jr.; and a special aunt and uncle Jean and Floyd Compeau, also many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father Robert Compeau Sr. Corey was born in Malone, NY on November 9, 1982 to Robert Compeau and Patricia LaBuff. He attended Massena Central schools. He worked at North Country Dairy and currently was a Journeyman Mechanic at Structural Wood in Waddington, NY. Corey enjoyed 4 wheeling, fishing and hunting. He also loved playing outside with Harley-- his favorite black lab. He loved having a good time.. whether it was out at an event, or just hanging with family by the campfire. He also loved his Old Blue pickup truck... He enjoyed having friends and family over to “The Skeeter” for drinks and a good time. Corey was a very caring person and was well known for helping others out in need. If you needed him, he was there..regardless of the situation.
wwnytv.com
William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen, NY, passed away November 14, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on March 9, 1961, in Watertown, NY, son of William J. and Olive (Hubbard) Paul. William attended school in Carthage, NY. In September of...
wwnytv.com
Gerald M. “Jerry” Simek, 57, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gerald M. “Jerry” Simek, 57, died on Sunday morning, November 13, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital. Jerry had been battling with lung cancer. Jerry was born on September 18, 1965 in Queens the son of the late Gerald R. and Andrea (Bell)...
wwnytv.com
Steven M. LaPage, of Raymondville
RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Steven M. LaPage, a resident of 8741 St. Highway 56, Raymondville, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mr. LaPage passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday afternoon. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Steven LaPage.
wwnytv.com
Teresa Ann Widrick, 55, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Teresa Ann Widrick, 55, of State Route 410, passed away on Tuesday morning at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Lynn; three children and their spouses, Stephanie and Jordan Jantzi of Lowville; Stacie and Caleb Roes of Lowville; Shane and Katherine Widrick of Castorland; seven grandchildren, Caiden, Jaxon, Zoey and Harper Jantzi; Nova, Tauren and Eliza Roes; her parents, John and Judy Roes of Lowville; her siblings and their spouses, Tammy and Kyle Widrick of Adams; Dennis and Kelly Roes of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother-in-law, Brendan Zehr; and by her grandparents, Mary and Elias Zehr, and Samuel and Lena Roes.
wwnytv.com
Vehicle strikes pedestrian in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle struck a pedestrian in front of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown Wednesday evening. It happened on Washington Street right in front of the hospital. Watertown police say the person was taken into Samaritan right after being hit. Police say the vehicle’s driver swerved...
wwnytv.com
Lake Effect Storm: Our Latest Predictions.
(WWNY) - This is as of Thursday at 9:15pm. First, the official warnings as the lake effect snow machine swings from Oswego County up to Jefferson County by early Friday morning. A lake effect snow warning for Oswego and northern Oneida is set to expire at 4 a.m. Friday. They...
wwnytv.com
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
wwnytv.com
Fire heavily damages Watertown home
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown was heavily damaged in a Thursday afternoon fire. City fire officials say the blaze at 205 Stuart Street was brought under control within minutes but extensive damage had already been done. Residents of the single-family home are all accounted for, with no injuries...
wwnytv.com
Potsdam standout signs to play hockey at St. Lawrence University
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam Sandstoners girls’ hockey standout Kennedy Emerson put pen to paper Monday afternoon, officially signing to play hockey next year at Division I St. Lawrence University in Canton. Emerson, who has played hockey for five years, has been a key contributor on the offensive...
wwnytv.com
Watertown mayor: Hochul, state officials ‘very concerned’ about storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s mayor took calls Thursday from Governor Kathy Hochul and other state officials asking what they can do to help the city during the coming snowstorm. Mayor Jeff Smith says he first had a conference call with the state Department of Transportation and other...
wwnytv.com
At least one agency would welcome laid-off Ogdensburg police
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - With Ogdensburg possibly laying off city police officers, other agencies may be ready to hire them. Under the city’s preliminary budget, 2 dispatchers and 4 officers would be cut from the police department. If that spending plan is adopted, those police officers may not...
wwnytv.com
Fort Drum soldiers take to the sky to help feed needy
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - From rucksacks to the air to shelves, Fort Drum soldiers used their day Thursday to help a food pantry. An early morning bugle signaled the start for soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division’s 10th Combat Aviation Brigade. It was followed by a 5.5-mile...
wwnytv.com
State investigates death of patient at Samaritan Summit Village
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state Department of Health is investigating the death of a patient at Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility in the town of Watertown. A spokesperson for the DOH said, “Based on the seriousness of this matter, the department is investigating this tragic...
wwnytv.com
Closings, cancellations announced before storm hits
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A number of closings, cancellations and delays have already been announced in anticipation of the lake effect snowstorm. Among the most notable is Fort Drum, which has canceled Duty Day for civilian and uniformed personnel. Several schools have also announced they’ll be closed Friday.
wwnytv.com
Final town stops relying on Copenhagen Fire Department for protection
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The town of Champion is the fourth and final town to stop relying on the Copenhagen Fire Department for fire protection. The town held a special meeting Monday and the board voted 4 to 0 for Champion to now rely on West Carthage and the town of Rutland fire departments to respond to calls with its District 2 until further notice.
wwnytv.com
Police: Brasher Falls man fled after being confronted about shoplifting
TOWN OF MALONE, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher Falls man is accused of stealing nearly $1,100 worth of merchandise from Walmart and fleeing the scene when confronted about it. State police arrested 27-year-old Jordon R. King on Wednesday for fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, King stole merchandise valued...
wwnytv.com
Lowville bans some recreational vehicles in village limits
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville will ban motorized vehicles like ATVs inside the village. Trustees approved a new law Wednesday night banning vehicles like snowmobiles, ATVs, 4-wheelers, and e-bikes. About a dozen people went to the public forum, discussing concerns about Lewis County’s rails-to-trails program, which would repurpose old...
Comments / 0