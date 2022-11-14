LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Teresa Ann Widrick, 55, of State Route 410, passed away on Tuesday morning at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Lynn; three children and their spouses, Stephanie and Jordan Jantzi of Lowville; Stacie and Caleb Roes of Lowville; Shane and Katherine Widrick of Castorland; seven grandchildren, Caiden, Jaxon, Zoey and Harper Jantzi; Nova, Tauren and Eliza Roes; her parents, John and Judy Roes of Lowville; her siblings and their spouses, Tammy and Kyle Widrick of Adams; Dennis and Kelly Roes of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother-in-law, Brendan Zehr; and by her grandparents, Mary and Elias Zehr, and Samuel and Lena Roes.

LOWVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO