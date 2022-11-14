Read full article on original website
Jeffrey P. Dillabough, 56, of Sackets Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey P. Dillabough, 56, of South Broad Street, Sackets Harbor, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. Jeffrey was born in Huntsville, Alabama on July 6, 1966 to the late Patricia Dwyer. In 1984,...
Sandra Lettiere, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sandra Lettiere was 65 Years old and passed away at 11:00 PM Nov.16, 2022. At Oneida Center for Rehabilitation and health in Utica NY. She was a former resident at Bugbee Apartments on Washington street in Watertown NY. Arrangements are with Scala & Roefaro Funeral...
CindyLou Slate-Rogers, 66, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - CindyLou Slate-Rogers passed away Sunday, November 13th at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 66 years old. A celebration of life will be held from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, November 18th at the Adams Center Baptist Church. Born in Massena, NY on...
Vehicle strikes pedestrian in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle struck a pedestrian in front of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown Wednesday evening. It happened on Washington Street right in front of the hospital. Watertown police say the person was taken into Samaritan right after being hit. Police say the vehicle’s driver swerved...
David J. Whalen III, 74, of Ellisburg
ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - David J. Whalen III passed away Wednesday, November 16th at his home under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 74 years old. Among his survivors is his wife, Anne. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral...
Fire heavily damages Watertown home
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown was heavily damaged in a Thursday afternoon fire. City fire officials say the blaze at 205 Stuart Street was brought under control within minutes but extensive damage had already been done. Residents of the single-family home are all accounted for, with no injuries...
Police: Pedestrian struck near Samaritan Medical Center dies
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing Washington Street in Watertown Wednesday. City police say 47-year-old Michael Worley was crossing the 800 block of Washington, which is near Samaritan Medical Center, around 5:45 p.m. when he was struck by the southbound truck, which was equipped with a plow and driven by 66-year-old William Leslie, also of Watertown.
William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen, NY, passed away November 14, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on March 9, 1961, in Watertown, NY, son of William J. and Olive (Hubbard) Paul. William attended school in Carthage, NY. In September of...
Teresa Ann Widrick, 55, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Teresa Ann Widrick, 55, of State Route 410, passed away on Tuesday morning at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Lynn; three children and their spouses, Stephanie and Jordan Jantzi of Lowville; Stacie and Caleb Roes of Lowville; Shane and Katherine Widrick of Castorland; seven grandchildren, Caiden, Jaxon, Zoey and Harper Jantzi; Nova, Tauren and Eliza Roes; her parents, John and Judy Roes of Lowville; her siblings and their spouses, Tammy and Kyle Widrick of Adams; Dennis and Kelly Roes of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother-in-law, Brendan Zehr; and by her grandparents, Mary and Elias Zehr, and Samuel and Lena Roes.
Arnett “Bud” Church, 80, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Arnett “Bud” Church, 80, of Carthage, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 14, 2022. Bud was born in Herndon, West Virginia, to Elliot Church and Eva Trogdon Church. Bud was employed in the transportation department at...
Lake Effect Storm: Our Latest Predictions.
(WWNY) - This is as of Thursday at 9:15pm. First, the official warnings as the lake effect snow machine swings from Oswego County up to Jefferson County by early Friday morning. A lake effect snow warning for Oswego and northern Oneida is set to expire at 4 a.m. Friday. They...
Gerald M. “Jerry” Simek, 57, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gerald M. “Jerry” Simek, 57, died on Sunday morning, November 13, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital. Jerry had been battling with lung cancer. Jerry was born on September 18, 1965 in Queens the son of the late Gerald R. and Andrea (Bell)...
Watertown mayor: Hochul, state officials ‘very concerned’ about storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s mayor took calls Thursday from Governor Kathy Hochul and other state officials asking what they can do to help the city during the coming snowstorm. Mayor Jeff Smith says he first had a conference call with the state Department of Transportation and other...
'Crippling' lake-effect snowstorm expected to bury Buffalo, New York, in up to 4 feet of snow
A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm is expected to bury parts of western and northern New York, including the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, in up to 4 feet of snow into this weekend.
‘Wonderland’ comes to Sackets Harbor
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s an immersive experience into Lewis Carroll’s “Wonderland.”. Coordinator Connie Nicolette says Sackets Harbor’s “Wonderland in the Harbor” combines elements from Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking-Glass.”. Watch the video for...
Homeless brace for for snowstorm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some of Watertown’s homeless population are living in tents with no heat at the Butler Pavilion off the Black River Parkway. As the snowstorm approaches, a city council member is worried and reminding people to not forget about the homeless. “They’re in survival mode...
At least one agency would welcome laid-off Ogdensburg police
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - With Ogdensburg possibly laying off city police officers, other agencies may be ready to hire them. Under the city’s preliminary budget, 2 dispatchers and 4 officers would be cut from the police department. If that spending plan is adopted, those police officers may not...
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
Shop Small Saturday coming up November 26
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown - North Country Chamber of Commerce is asking you to keep local small businesses in mind for all your shopping needs throughout the year and especially on Shop Small Saturday. Shop Small Saturday is November 26 and chamber of commerce President &...
State investigates death of patient at Samaritan Summit Village
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state Department of Health is investigating the death of a patient at Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility in the town of Watertown. A spokesperson for the DOH said, “Based on the seriousness of this matter, the department is investigating this tragic...
