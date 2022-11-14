Read full article on original website
Donna ISD introduces only early childhood stand-alone campus in RGV
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Independent School District has opened the Rio Grande Valley’s only early childhood stand-alone campus. “My favorite part about learning is when we do fun activities,” said Gisselle Salinas, a first grader at Rivas Primary Discovery Academy. The newly designated early childhood campus serves students from Pre-K to second grade. “Our […]
BISD hosts life-saving skills training for teachers and students
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District middle school students and teachers can now participate in the KATA training, which helps teach STEM skills. According to a press release by Texas A&M RGV Advance Manufacturing Hub, the training will take place from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. Tuesday at Faulk Middle School at 200 […]
Abbott appoints TSC director to Texas Early Learning Council
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a Brownsville child care expert to the Texas Early Learning Center. His appointee is Marisela Nava, of Brownsville, the director of the Texas Southmost College’s Child Care Center, who volunteers at the Children’s Museum of Brownsville and serves as chair of the TSC Child Development Program […]
Brownsville ISD board trustee candidate questions election results
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The largest school district in the Rio Grande Valley will be canvassing the votes from last week’s election, but one candidate is questioning the results. Candidate and former school principal Victor Caballero is asking for the votes to be counted again. Caballero’s supporters say because former principal Frank Ortiz won a […]
Arms: Mission students deserve praise for building MK3 Iron Patriot robot
MISSION, Texas – The president and executive director of FIRST in Texas has praised Mission CISD for its commitment to robotics programs. Jason Arms sent congratulations after learning that Mission’s Veterans Memorial Robotics Engineering team had built the MK3 Iron Patriot robot. Unlike the team’s competitive robots, this one was built with the purpose of connecting with the Mission CISD community.
Inflation impacts Thanksgiving meal distribution
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As many people prepare for their traditional Thanksgiving day meals, some may be having trouble affording them due to the rise in costs of most groceries, including turkeys. Local organizations are working toward providing meals but have also experienced challenges. “Either buy this to last me that week when I […]
Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley hosting food drive event
Thanksgiving is only a few days away, and the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is giving back to those in need. The food bank will be giving out 1,000 turkeys Wednesday, Nov. 16, at their Pharr location on North Cage Boulevard. They will also help with some sides...
Rio Grande City, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Rio Grande City. The Mission High School basketball team will have a game with Rio Grande City High School on November 15, 2022, 17:30:00.
Los Frsnos, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Millions of dollars flow to Edinburg to spend on its wastewater needs
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg is the top beneficiary among seven cities in Texas to receive funding from the Texas Water Development Board. On Thursday, the TWDB approved the financial assistance totaling nearly $53 million for water, wastewater, and flood projects — and Edinburg will be getting the majority of that money. The city will […]
Organizations distributing meals experiencing turkey shortage
Families lined up Wednesday at the Ozanam Center in Brownsville for a turkey giveaway. The homeless shelter in Brownsville also serves as a food pantry. They planned to give out 450 turkeys at the giveaway, but the center only gave out around 200. Ozanam Center Executive Director Victor Maldonado said...
Video: Garcia outlines the big projects happening in the City of Mission
MISSION, Texas – Teclo Garcia, the new CEO of Mission Economic Development Corporation, says his city is experiencing growth in the retail, residential, and commercial/industrial sectors. In a video interview with the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service, Garcia said he was settling in well. He said he and...
8 students in bus accident in Starr County; child in other vehicle sent to hospital
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Eight Rio Grande City students were involved in a school bus accident early Monday, school officials say. Rio Grande City Grulla ISD officials said the school bus was struck by another vehicle as it was entering the intersection in the vicinity of La Union Elementary. Eight students were on […]
Weslaco hosts first annual Veterans Day festival
Weslaco is hosting its first annual Veterans Day festival Wednesday. Free health screenings are being provided. The Veterans Affairs is also assisting veterans on how to apply for loans and providing on site jobs skills training. The festival is happening at the Lower Rio Grande Development located at 301 West...
Delta area officials taking steps to create new EMS service
An official with the Delta area in the city of Elsa announced the creation of a new ambulance company that will exclusively serve the area. “I feel very confident that it will happen,” Hidalgo County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Jason Peña said. Peña, who also serves...
Palm Valley Animal Society asks community for dog food donations
The Palm Valley Animal Society is seeking the public's assistance in feeding their dogs. The animal shelter says they are running out of dog food for the 850 dogs there. PVAS goes through about a thousand pounds of dog food a day, the shelter said. They only have enough food to last them through Friday.
Hidalgo County holds final meeting on rural trash collection program
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County held its last public meeting on Tuesday regarding a proposed rural trash collection program. The county held four public meetings about the proposed collection program that offers rural residents access to trash services used by cities and towns. “I feel everybody should be entitled to trash services,” Hidalgo […]
Mission PD to host turkey giveaway for 100 families
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department will host its annual turkey giveaway to help give a Thanksgiving meal to those in need. Mission PD and Mission Crime Stoppers plan to hand out 100 meals to families in need on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Families receiving meals have been preselected and were awarded food pick-up […]
Preparations underway for Brownsville's Holiday Village
It’s beginning to look a little like Christmas over at Dean Porter Park in Brownsville. Brownsville city officials and volunteers started putting up cottages for their annual Holiday Village on Monday. From now until opening day next week, Santa's helpers will decorate 34 cottages with cultural, historical and whimsical...
City of Pharr talks international bridge expansion with counterparts
The city of Pharr is talking to Mexican trade officials about the changes coming to the Pharr International Bridge. The previously announced plans include an expansion to the three-mile-long bridge by adding another lane that runs parallel to the existing bridge. New facilities to the port of entry will also...
