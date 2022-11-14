Read full article on original website
bellinghammetronews.com
New Lighthouse Mission Officially Breaks Ground in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — On Thursday November 17th, 2022 a ground breaking ceremony was held for the new Lighthouse Mission building project. The ceremony was hosted at the current location on W Holly St in Bellingham. The CEO of the Bellingham Chamber of Commerce, Guy Occhiogrosso, MC’d the event. Starting out the event was an Invocation by Chris Eldrich of the Lettered Street Church, followed by the CEO/President of the Lighthouse Mission Ministries. Mayor Seth Fleetwood took the stage and thanked all of the volunteers and supporters of the new building, followed by Satpal Singh Sidhu the Whatcom County Executive and then Pastor Chris Eldrich took stage again to bless the construction site.
These Airbnbs in Whatcom County are still available for Thanksgiving holiday reservations
Whether you’re looking for a new place to celebrate Thanksgiving or somewhere for visitors to stay, we’ve checked which Whatcom County Airbnb’s are still open.
whatcomtalk.com
The Season of Winterfest Kicks off in Fairhaven
Several weeks of holiday activities begins this week with the first of our Winterfest Events On Friday, November 18. The Fairhaven Association will host both the Winter Art Walk and the Winterfest Kick off and Silent Auction. Make the “HUB” located at 1106 Harris Street your first stop; pick up an Art Walk map, bid on 20+ silent auction items provided by local merchants, and make sure to bring your camera — a whimsical holiday backdrop will be set up for all to enjoy.
whatcomtalk.com
WDRC Offers a Safe Space for City of Bellingham Complaints
The WDRC’s Safe Spaces Program was created to provide another access point for community members to make a complaint due to concerns about the City of Bellingham’s services, or their experience interacting with or within the City of Bellingham. In recognition that barriers to direct communication between community members and the City of Bellingham do exist, the program provides an avenue for those who feel unable, unwilling, or previously unsuccessful in bringing their complaint directly to the City of Bellingham. The program is intended to supplement (not replace) the existing complaint programs within City of Bellingham departments.
lyndentribune.com
Senior center honors service veterans
VFW post 9301 Lynden Color Guard posts and retrieves the colors on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Lynden Community/Senior Center. Because the center is closed each year on Veterans Day, the center recognized and honored local service veterans after the daily luncheon the day before Veterans Day. (Bill Helm/Lynden Tribune)
lyndentribune.com
Margaret Frost
Mary Margaret Frost went home to Jesus on Sept. 30. She was 78. The funeral will be held on Nov. 19 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 858 W Smith Road, Bellingham, at 2 p.m.
KGMI
Caretaker arrested for stealing over $900,000 from Whatcom County woman
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An elder abuse investigation has led to the arrest of a Whatcom County man. An Adult Protective Services agent contacted deputies in September after finding evidence that an 87-year-old woman’s caretaker had stolen thousands of dollars from her. Bank records corroborated the agent’s claims, with...
Looking for a cozy fireside meal? These Bellingham restaurants offer fireplace settings
Various Bellingham restaurants have a cozy fireplaces setting for your next wine night or date? See our list of locations
whatcom-news.com
Mount Baker Highway closed while K9 unit located burglary suspects
DEMING, Wash. — A section of Mount Baker Highway (SR542) was closed early this morning, Thursday, November 17th, while Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies and a Bellingham Police Department K9 unit worked to locate 2 burglary suspects. WCSO Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News via email deputies...
thenorthernlight.com
Port of Bellingham receives $3.6 million for Sea K Fish cleanup
The Port of Bellingham will receive $3.36 million from the Washington state Department of Ecology (DOE) to pay for a portion of petroleum cleanup near seafood wholesaler Starfish Inc.’s property in Blaine Harbor. The port commissioners unanimously approved funding for the site, known as the Sea K Fish property, during their November 1 meeting.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Skagit-Stanwood-Arlington!
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Skagit-Stanwood-Arlington shares five things to do with your kids in Skagit County, Stanwood, Arlington, and Granite Falls over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Skagit-Stanwood-Arlington's picks for the five things to do in Skagit County and upper Snohomish County with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
Bonner County Daily Bee
Community mourns U of I students
COEUR d’ALENE — By candlelight, in bitter cold, the friends and neighbors of four slain University of Idaho students wept and held one another. They also smiled through their tears as they reminisced about their lost loved ones. More than 200 people gathered Wednesday night at Independence Point...
Have you seen these rocks in Bellingham? Here’s what’s going on with them
The sizes of the rocks range from 8 tons to 35 tons each.
Damage reported at Sehome Hill Arboretum in Bellingham
Two campfires were discovered in August, one of which had to be extinguished by the fire department.
lyndentribune.com
Lynden names new assistant fire chief
LYNDEN — On Nov. 7, the Lynden City Council adopted 2023 revisions to the engineering design and passed the city’s development standards project manual.
lyndentribune.com
Calvin University’s January Series again hosted in Lynden
LYNDEN — The award-winning January Series of lectures and cultural arts comes again to a local site from Calvin University. Third Christian Reformed Church at Sixth and Liberty streets will host the live webcasts weekdays at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 9-27 in its basement Gathering Room (enter off Sixth).
lyndentribune.com
Ski season could come as early as Friday
MOUNT BAKER — It wasn’t that long ago when hikers were enjoying fall color at Mt. Baker’s Heather Meadows in their T-shirts and shorts. Now everything is covered in fresh and abundant snow. According to Mt. Baker Ski Area’s website, which is regularly updated, ski season may...
lyndentribune.com
Hazel Crabtree
Hazel Dean Crabtree (Rogers), age 99 of Lynden, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 7 while at the Christian Health Care Center. Hazel was born in Glasgow, Montana, on Aug. 15, 1923. She was the only child of Orlie and Myrtle (Lehman) Rogers.
washingtonbeerblog.com
Now Open! Wander Brewing’s second location in Bellingham
Updated November 14th — This past weekend, Wander Brewing opened its new location in Bellingham. ROAM Coffee + Beer opened its doors and welcomed the neighborhood. The new spot, which is not too terribly far from Wander’s existing brewery and taproom, is open 7am-9pm every day of the week.
Vandal causes $10,000 worth of damage to Bellingham sewer pump
Employees at Post Point Wastewater Treatment Plant were alerted to a malfunction at the James Street sewer pump around 6 a.m. Saturday.
