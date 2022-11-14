Tirschwell will be honored by the NY/NJ Foreign Freight Forwarders & Brokers Association at a gala dinner February 2 in Jersey City, NJ. NEW YORK, NY — Peter Tirschwell, vice president for Maritime, Trade and Supply Chain at S&P Global Market Intelligence, publisher of the Journal of Commerce (JOC) and leading global provider of maritime data, analysis, advisory and media, has been named the 2023 Person of the Year by the New York/New Jersey Foreign Freight Forwarders and Brokers Association (NYNJFFFBA). Mr. Tirschwell will be honored at the association’s 105th dinner gala on February 2, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency on the Hudson, Jersey City.

