Malibu shares new song “Atlantic Diva”
Malibu is a French musician who revealed herself as an essential voice in ambient music with the song “Held” from the classic Pan Records compilation Mono No Aware. Her debut EP One Life was released to great acclaim in 2019, and since then she’s also made waves for dj lostboi, a side project that transforms Billboard hits into lonely gas planets.
First posthumous Young Dolph album announced with lead single “Get Away”
Paper Route Empire, the Memphis imprint founded by Young Dolph in 2010, has announced the late legend’s first posthumous album. Paper Route Frank was recorded by Dolph in full before his passing, according to a press release, and the label will release the record in December with the full blessing of the rapper’s estate.
Song You Need: Jane Remover’s soaring shoegaze sadness
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. In June, the 19-year-old artist formerly known as dltzk officially changed their name to Jane Remover. The New Jersey-based digicore scene leader’s Prince-like maneuver was cemented with the release of an A/B single — “Royal Blue Walls” b/w “Cage Girl,” the former of which is a certified Song You Need — via the boutique label deadAir. The move came just a month after they put to rest another previous moniker, leroy, which they’d previously used as an alter ego to release their popular Dariacore series.
Song You Need: Tanukichan offers a vision of hope on “Don’t Give Up”
It’s fitting that Tanukichan‘s 2018 debut Sundays has become a cult favorite of indie pop fans since its release. Helmed by Hannah van Loon and co-written with Toro y Moi‘s Chaz Bear, Sundays has the texture of a gently released secret with its studiously crafted and effortlessly ethereal sound. Next year, Tanukichan will share her new project Gizmo, out on March 3 via Chaz Bear’s Company Records. Today, you can watch the music video for its just-released second single, premiering on The FADER.
Watch Soccer Mommy’s “Feel It All The Time” video
Sophie Allison (Soccer Mommy) has shared the fifth visual treatment for a track from her third studio LP, Sometimes, Forever. The new video for “Feel It All The Time” comes courtesy of Zev Magasis — a frequent collaborator with Alex G and Supreme — and follows ones for “Shotgun,” “Unholy Affliction,” “Bones,” and “newdemo.”
Danny Brown, HEALTH, and Meechy Darko join Korn for “Worst Is On Its Way” remix
Korn's creative and commercial peak in late '90s/early '00s is undeniable. You've got Follow The Leader (that album is a lot weirder than even its strange smash singles would have you believe), the even-darker Issues, and the ambitious, underrated Untouchables, a formidable hat trick of albums from the nu-metal group. In a shrewd showcase of their influence, Korn have shared a new remix of their song "Worst Is On Its Way," helmed by HEALTH with verses from Danny Brown and Meechy Darko.
Harry Styles announces 2023 Asia tour dates
Harry Styles is bringing his wildly successful Love On Tour show to Asia next year. He'll perform six shows behind his new album Harry's House starting in Bangkok's Rajamangala Stadium on March 11. He'll head to the Philippine Arena in Manila on March 14, with stops in Singapore, Seoul, and Tokyo to follow.
Megan Thee Stallion takes out restraining order against 1501 label ahead of American Music Awards
Megan Thee Stallion has taken out a restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment with a court ruling that her label took "unlawful" steps to stop her promoting her music, Billboard reports. The court order arrives ahead of this weekend's American Music Awards. Megan is nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist at this year's AMAs, which take place on November 20.
Weyes Blood breaks down her brand new single on today’s episode of The FADER Interview
Natalie Mering (Weyes Blood) is our guest on this week’s episode of The FADER Interview. In conversation with contributing editor Raphael Helfand, she dissects her new album, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, due out this Friday (November 18) via Sub Pop. Their discussion includes a deep dive into the record’s third and final single, “God Turn Me Into a Flower,” a slow and sprawling devotional produced by Oneohtrix Point Never and arriving today on the cusp of the full project’s release.
The Rap Report: RealYungPhil’s feeling antisocial, Wizz Havinn’s feeling himself, and more
RealYungPhil · Old Ways (Eera & Nerdcoke) RealYungPhil’s raps could double motivational quotes posted around the gym. Sure, there’s some disappointment in his voice when he talks about how fake and lame people can be or their lack of Cool Possessions, but it's not like he’s kicking sand on anyone. He just wants better for you. On “Old Ways,” he sounds like doesn’t want to be bothered at all. When he talks about wanting to jump off the stage at his shows, you don’t get the image of him crowd surfing; with the beat abruptly cutting off, it becomes more like a threat to end the show early. “And I really don’t show face / ‘Cause the hate be real but the love be so fake,” he raps over Eera and Nerdcoke’s hypnotic beat. He’s shrugging his way through life, one irritating situation at a time.
BROCKHAMPTON share new album The Family
BROCKHAMPTON have released The Family, a brand new project the group have dropped prior to going on an indefinite hiatus. The album, which features recent singles "Big Pussy" and "Basement," can be streamed below in full. The Family was originally billed as Brockhampton's "final album." However, the group will release...
Song You Need: bar italia spin indie rock gold from ambivalence on “Polly Armour”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. A band doesn’t share a name with a Pulp song unless it’s at least somewhat interested in the history of British pop music. Over the past two years, bar italia have shown that ears are more interested in spirit than history. The trio’s bent approach to the guitar music of Old Blighty’s ’80s and ’90s made them a comfortable fit on Dean Blunt’s World Music, though they haven’t lost a fascinating step on their new self-released single “Polly Armour.”
Liv.e announces new album, shares “Wild Animals”
Liv.e has confirmed details of her second album. Girl in the Half Pearl will be released on February 10 next year and features recent single "Ghost" plus new song "Wild Animals," co-written and produced alongside John Carroll Kirby and Solomonphonic. A self-directed video for "Wild Animals" can be seen below.
AKAI SOLO is looking at his spirit from the outside
The Brooklyn-born-and-raised rapper’s new album, Spirit Roaming, searches for universal truths in murky places. in 1903, Pablo Picasso began to consider his relationships with poverty, uncertainty, and grief, and his work reflected these miseries. He painted prostitutes, beggars, and drunks in sundry blues. It would become known as his “Blue Period,” and artists ever since, from Miles Davis to The Smithereens to Tsubasa Yamaguchi, have adopted the idea.
Fever Ray announces 2023 world tour
Fever Ray has announced details of the Thereʼs No Place Iʼd Rather Be Tour, their first live shows in over four years. Karin Dreijer will follow the release of new album Radical Romantics with a series of shows across North America and Europe, including dates in New York and Oakland, California next year. Tickets are available from Friday, November 18. Scroll down for date and venue details.
Song You Need: Godcaster’s terrifying internal monologue
Godcaster are always on the verge of something sinister. At their explosive live shows, the Philadelphia-founded, New York-based art-rock sextet — and their de facto frontman Judson Kolk in particular — seem ready to spontaneously combust at any moment. Today, the group announce their self-titled sophomore LP, due...
Glorilla reveals Anyway... Life’s Great 2023 tour dates
Glorilla has confirmed details of a headline tour in early 2023. The run of live dates start in January and follow the release of her major label debut, Anyways... Life’s Great, last week. The tour begins in Charlotte, North Carolina on January 27 and will run until the end of February. The last scheduled show is in Washgton D.C. on February 25 with details of a homecoming show in Memphis to come.
