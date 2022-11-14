Read full article on original website
Maine woman killed after crash involving dump truck in Nobleboro
NOBLEBORO (WGME) -- A Maine woman was killed in a crash in Nobleboro on Tuesday. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on East Pond Road. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a Honda Accord, driven by 68-year-old Sharon Moody of Nobleboro, crossed the center line and hit a dump truck, driven by a 56-year-old Augusta man.
A 68 year old woman from Nobleboro was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash with a dump truck. According to an article on the WGME website, at about 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon a Honda sedan driven by Sharon Moody crossed the center line on East Pond Road and collided with a dump truck. The truck then crashed into a utility pole.
UNION — A portion of Route 17 (Heald Highway) is closed this afternoon in Union after a garbage truck took out a guide wire and five poles at the intersection of Sennebec Road. The intersection will be closed for some time and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
A 68-year-old woman was fatally injured in head-on collision between two vehicles on East Pond Road in Nobleboro the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the collision took place half a mile north of East Pond Road’s intersection with Upper East Pond Road near the Jefferson town line. The collision was reported at 2:33 p.m.
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 160 calls for service for the period of Nov. 8 to Nov. 15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,503 calls for service. William R. Poulin, 37, of Somerville was issued a summons Nov. 7 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Valley Road, Somerville, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
AUBURN, Maine — A Sabattus man was seriously hurt in a fiery crash on the Maine Turnpike in Auburn Monday. State Police say Richard Kammel, 70, was driving a 2011 Ford Ranger on the highway when he tried to change lanes at mile 77 and hit the back corner of a tractor-trailer.
After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
CAMDEN– A space heater is suspected of being the cause of a fire that ripped through a portion of a Camden motel. Crews from several departments were called to Beloin’s Motel on Route 1 Monday afternoon. The owner told villagesoup.com the motel was closed, but he was allowing...
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Fire caused extensive damage at a Camden motel Monday afternoon. Multiple crews responded to Beloin’s Motel just after 2 p.m. Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley tells us the property owner was on-site when the fire occurred. Somebody had been living there, but wasn’t present when...
Randy Stephen Dudley, 66, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2022. Randy was born on Sept. 18, 1956 in Rockland, he was one of six children born to Walter L. and Mary P. Nystrom Dudley. Randy grew up in Rockland where he attended local...
Armed & Dangerous Suspect Crashed Car Through Garage Door to Escape Standoff in Sabattus, Maine
Armed & Dangerous Suspect Crashed Car Through Garage Door to Escape Standoff. Law Enforcement in Maine are looking for a 31-year-old man who is considered armed and dangerous with several warrants. High Speed Chase at 100 MPH. On Friday morning, Diego Martinez crashed a car through a garage door of...
SANFORD, Maine — Multiple threats of active shooters at schools across Maine were made Tuesday morning, but investigators in that state said they were the result of a hoax. The reports triggered significant law enforcement responses and lockdowns, including at schools in Sanford, Gardiner and Portland, among others. “The...
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!
It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
After just a few minutes of classes having began at Sanford High School, the local dispatch center received a call from someone claiming to be a teacher. They stated they were confined in the staff room and that a gunman with a “long gun” had hurt numerous pupils.
Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
Several high schools in Maine erupted in panic early Tuesday in response to separate reports of an active shooter, but state police now say they believe the alarming 911 calls were hoaxes. Law enforcement responded to Sanford High School and Portland High School after the worrying reports were received Tuesday morning. Students at Sanford High School and Regional Technical Center were evacuated from the building and bussed to a nearby auditorium to be reunited with their parents, according to reports. Other parents in the state posted on social media to say they’d heard their children’s school was on lockdown. Portland High School remained on lockdown as officers cleared the building after a 911 call reported an active shooter at the campus, though staff said no shooting was taking place.DPS is aware of multiple active shooter threats made at schools in the state. MSP have been assisting local law enforcement w/ the investigations.At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The MIAC is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations.— Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) November 15, 2022 Read it at Sun Journal
A Boil-Water Order Has Been Issued For Some Parts Of Augusta
As of Monday evening, several hundred residents of Augusta were under a boil water order. According to the KJ, the order was issued by the Greater Augusta Utility District at about 6 PM. The order affects residents living on parts of Haskell Street, Malta Street, and people living between 175 and 255 Cony Street. According to the article, Cony High School, which is at 60 Cony Street, was not affected by the boil order.
