newmanu.edu
Newman welcomes new director of institutional assessment and research
Valerie Hennings has a unique political science background that will lend to her work as Newman University’s new director of institutional assessment and research. Prior to Newman, where she started on Oct. 27, Hennings worked at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa, as a political science faculty member and director of the Colonel Day Center for Civic Engagement. She also worked as a faculty member and scholar-in-residence at Iowa State University’s Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics.
newmanu.edu
Newman partners with United Way of the Plains
Newman University is partnering with United Way of the Plains to transform society for the better, one donation at a time. The mission of United Way of the Plains is “to improve lives by harnessing the caring power of our community to advance the common good in south central Kansas.”
newmanu.edu
First-generation student Breanna Brown pursues degree in social work
Led by her passion for helping others, junior and first-generation college student Breanna Brown is studying social work at Newman University. Brown is from Leavenworth, Kansas, where she attended Leavenworth High School. She is member of the Newman Cheer and Dance team and chose to come to Newman not only to continue cheerleading, but also because of the university’s high academic rating and the standards the school holds.
newmanu.edu
Michael Reed uses interdisciplinary studies degree to pursue law school dreams
Newman alumnus Michael Reed ’18, ’19 never thought he’d go to law school. Yet here he is, three years in at the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law. Reed started his law studies in 2020 at the peak of the pandemic and is readying to graduate this May. Prior to law school, Reed earned an associate degree in paralegal studies from Newman in 2018 and a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies in 2019. His wife, Lucy, graduated from Newman’s nursing program the year after.
KAKE TV
Wichita Public Schools holds signing day for incoming teachers
With a pen stroke, Lauren Lazell committed to being a teacher in the Wichita Public School system. She is realizing a dream she has had since she was a kid. “Growing up in USD 259 and seeing all of the amazing teachers that I got to encounter. I always wanted to be just like them.”
KAKE TV
Non-profit foundation gives Kansas student a new bed
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A school resource officer at Maize South Middle School is making a difference just a month after starting his new job. The officer made friends with a student and listened to his story. He then reached out to a few connections and may have changed the...
southeastjournalism.com
Attendance Boundaries Changing to Help with Overcrowding
BOE members voted unanimously to change high school boundary assignments. “Move the northwestern portion of the Southeast boundary to be assigned to Heights High School starting next school year. So students that reside in that area starting next school year will be assigned to Heights High School,” Division Director of Operations Fabian Armendariz said.
KAKE TV
Local shelter says number of Wichita families becoming homeless skyrocketing since WERAP ended
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "A lot of people are going through hard times. Loss of family members, stuff like that. It's hard out here," said William Dickerson. For so many people like Dickerson, the pandemic came with an endless list of challenges. Now, he says the Wichita Emergency Rental Assistance Program was the only thing keeping a roof over his head.
KAKE TV
After tragedy strikes food bank in small Kansas town, the littlest resident steps up in the biggest way
PEABODY, Kan. (KAKE) - Dozens of struggling residents in a small town in Marion County rely on a monthly food bank put on by the church just to get by. Just before the event this month, its freezers went out, and it lost everything. But one of the town's littlest residents stepped up in the biggest way.
Wichita North High students vote on new mascot name
Students at Wichita North High School voted for a new mascot on Thursday, picking from four potential mascot names.
newmanu.edu
Newman celebrates the life of Austin Madubuike
On Nov. 3, Newman University community members came together to celebrate the life of 21-year-old Austin Madubuike. The beloved Newman University soccer player from Toronto, Canada, suffered an unexplained medical emergency during the soccer team’s travels following a game in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. He died eight days later in a hospital in Ft. Smith, Arkansas.
KAKE TV
'Some of us need this place': Winter push to get people experiencing homelessness in Wichita to shelters underway
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As the winter months commence, Wichita leaders are pushing to get members of the homeless community to shelters given the cold weather. HumanKind Ministries opened its 24/7 Emergency Winter Shelter Tuesday for the season. The service will remain open through March 31. “I utilize homeless shelters,...
Sedgwick County adds a paid holiday, removes another
The Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to change paid holidays for County employees.
Veterans receive turkeys for Thanksgiving
Wichita's Disabled American Veterans Thrift Store is making sure local veterans and their families have all they need to put Thanksgiving on the table this year.
KWCH.com
Does It Work: Delicious Bacon Can
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When you’re cooking bacon, you usually reach for a plate, but what about a can?. The Delicious Bacon Can is a microwavable plastic cooker that promises to be an easy and mess-free way to make bacon. Rachel Hackbarth and our tester, Jeannette Clement, put the...
Pratt Tribune
Task force seeks retail ban on single-use bags, Dillons working on phased elimination
TOPEKA — The purposeful life span of plastic bags that are a staple of retail stores can be measured in minutes, while these thinnest of load-bearing containers take decades to decompose in landfills. The familiar store-tohome bags have a knack for finding their way into the environment as litter...
wichitabyeb.com
The best pho broth in Wichita just might be at Kim’s Noodles Bar & Grill
Over the years, many of my favorite Vietnamese restaurants have closed. This left a big void for me when it came to pho. There are some really good options in town, but I really can’t say any of them have completely blew me away. That is, until I tried Kim’s Noodles Bar & Grill.
KWCH.com
Early spike to seasonal illness leading to school absences across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, schools across Kansas already are seeing spikes in absences due to seasonal illness. In the Wichita area, Andover Middle School sent a note to parents to let them know 7% of the school is out sick and asking parents if their child is sick to keep them home. That’s advice, doctors say, is a must.
KWCH.com
Wichita police to add extra patrols at Kellogg intersection
Pheasant and quail hunting season has opened in Kansas, but the drought has changed a few things like where to find the birds. A special Christmas-themed event returns to Wichita. Medicaid expansion tops list for Gov. Laura Kelly's second term. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST. A recent...
thesunflower.com
REVIEW: “Pho King” chooses quality instead of quantity
From the outside, Pho King is small and unassuming. Positioned at 4857 E Harry St., the small scale of the establishment allows Pho King to do what it does best – giving you some of the best pho in town, quickly and easily. Dine-in and take-out are advertised on...
