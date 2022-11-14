Newman alumnus Michael Reed ’18, ’19 never thought he’d go to law school. Yet here he is, three years in at the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law. Reed started his law studies in 2020 at the peak of the pandemic and is readying to graduate this May. Prior to law school, Reed earned an associate degree in paralegal studies from Newman in 2018 and a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies in 2019. His wife, Lucy, graduated from Newman’s nursing program the year after.

WICHITA, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO