Newman welcomes new director of institutional assessment and research

Valerie Hennings has a unique political science background that will lend to her work as Newman University’s new director of institutional assessment and research. Prior to Newman, where she started on Oct. 27, Hennings worked at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa, as a political science faculty member and director of the Colonel Day Center for Civic Engagement. She also worked as a faculty member and scholar-in-residence at Iowa State University’s Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics.
Newman partners with United Way of the Plains

Newman University is partnering with United Way of the Plains to transform society for the better, one donation at a time. The mission of United Way of the Plains is “to improve lives by harnessing the caring power of our community to advance the common good in south central Kansas.”
First-generation student Breanna Brown pursues degree in social work

Led by her passion for helping others, junior and first-generation college student Breanna Brown is studying social work at Newman University. Brown is from Leavenworth, Kansas, where she attended Leavenworth High School. She is member of the Newman Cheer and Dance team and chose to come to Newman not only to continue cheerleading, but also because of the university’s high academic rating and the standards the school holds.
Michael Reed uses interdisciplinary studies degree to pursue law school dreams

Newman alumnus Michael Reed ’18, ’19 never thought he’d go to law school. Yet here he is, three years in at the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law. Reed started his law studies in 2020 at the peak of the pandemic and is readying to graduate this May. Prior to law school, Reed earned an associate degree in paralegal studies from Newman in 2018 and a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies in 2019. His wife, Lucy, graduated from Newman’s nursing program the year after.
Wichita Public Schools holds signing day for incoming teachers

With a pen stroke, Lauren Lazell committed to being a teacher in the Wichita Public School system. She is realizing a dream she has had since she was a kid. “Growing up in USD 259 and seeing all of the amazing teachers that I got to encounter. I always wanted to be just like them.”
Non-profit foundation gives Kansas student a new bed

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A school resource officer at Maize South Middle School is making a difference just a month after starting his new job. The officer made friends with a student and listened to his story. He then reached out to a few connections and may have changed the...
Attendance Boundaries Changing to Help with Overcrowding

BOE members voted unanimously to change high school boundary assignments. “Move the northwestern portion of the Southeast boundary to be assigned to Heights High School starting next school year. So students that reside in that area starting next school year will be assigned to Heights High School,” Division Director of Operations Fabian Armendariz said.
Newman celebrates the life of Austin Madubuike

On Nov. 3, Newman University community members came together to celebrate the life of 21-year-old Austin Madubuike. The beloved Newman University soccer player from Toronto, Canada, suffered an unexplained medical emergency during the soccer team’s travels following a game in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. He died eight days later in a hospital in Ft. Smith, Arkansas.
Does It Work: Delicious Bacon Can

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When you’re cooking bacon, you usually reach for a plate, but what about a can?. The Delicious Bacon Can is a microwavable plastic cooker that promises to be an easy and mess-free way to make bacon. Rachel Hackbarth and our tester, Jeannette Clement, put the...
Early spike to seasonal illness leading to school absences across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, schools across Kansas already are seeing spikes in absences due to seasonal illness. In the Wichita area, Andover Middle School sent a note to parents to let them know 7% of the school is out sick and asking parents if their child is sick to keep them home. That’s advice, doctors say, is a must.
Wichita police to add extra patrols at Kellogg intersection

Pheasant and quail hunting season has opened in Kansas, but the drought has changed a few things like where to find the birds. A special Christmas-themed event returns to Wichita. Medicaid expansion tops list for Gov. Laura Kelly's second term. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST. A recent...
REVIEW: “Pho King” chooses quality instead of quantity

From the outside, Pho King is small and unassuming. Positioned at 4857 E Harry St., the small scale of the establishment allows Pho King to do what it does best – giving you some of the best pho in town, quickly and easily. Dine-in and take-out are advertised on...
