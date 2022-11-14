Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Toyota of Europe Previews New 2023 Prius Prime Ahead Of Global Launch
The all-new 2023 Prius will be 100% plug-in hybrid for the European market, according to a press release by Toyota of Europe. The all-new Prius arrives tonight for the North American market. Watch for a 930 pm EST full reveal. If you want a sneak peek at the all-new 2023 Prius Prime plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle, Toyota of Europe has answered your prayers.
Jalopnik
EV Makers Losing Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars On Every Car
EV startup costs are skyrocketing, Elon Musk is going to trial over Tesla pay, and the chip shortage may be starting to ease up. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, November 11, 2022. 1st Gear: EV Startups Are Being Hit With High Costs. Who would’ve thought...
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
torquenews.com
Mazda Struggles To Keep Pace With Demand For US-Built CX-50 SUV
Mazda’s newest model is being slowed by a lack of workers. A report published in AL.com (Alabama) highlights the struggle that many manufacturers are facing today; A lack of available workers and struggles to retain workers already employed. In its newest manufacturing plant building its newest crossover SUV, the CX-50, Mazda is struggling to keep up its pace.
torquenews.com
Genesis Poised To Pass Tesla In Critical EV Sports Car and Convertible Concept Market
Genesis has now shown off its latest concept electric sports car design. This time a convertible. This puts Genesis way ahead of Tesla in one critical EV market segment. Today, Genesis released images of its latest concept car, the X Convertible. With this latest addition to its EV line, Genesis completes its X concept trilogy. All three concepts share the same architecture and electric powertrain. The convertible joins the X Concept and X Speedium Coupe concepts in the company’s portfolio of electric cars it doesn’t yet build.
Only 2 Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) Have Electric Driving Ranges Over 40 Miles
Plug-in hybrids are becoming more popular as gas prices soar. However, there are only 2 PHEVs with an electric driving range over 40 miles. The post Only 2 Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) Have Electric Driving Ranges Over 40 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars
Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
electrek.co
Amazon takes heat for selling devices to hot-rod electric bikes for more speed
It’s a tale as old as time, humans finding ways to boost the speed of their rides. Cars get chipped. Motorcycles get aftermarket sprockets. Hell, back in the day horses probably got fed “the good carrots.” Now one of the latest forms of speed hacking has targeted electric bikes, and Amazon is getting raked over the coals for helping provide the goods to illegally hot-rod those e-bikes.
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
TOKYO (AP) — The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in...
torquenews.com
McLaren Latest Automaker To Abandon High Tax State For Texas
The migration of automakers and other businesses from high-tax states to Texas continues. This time it’s New York that loses a company. McLaren, The Americas has a brand-new North American headquarters in Coppell, Texas. The company’s President, Nicolas Brown, and the Mayor of Coppell, Wes Mays, were joined by more than 50 enthusiastic McLaren supercar owners on Saturday to officially inaugurate the company’s grand opening.
A startup claims to improve ICE engines' torque by 30 percent with a small design change
A small design change in the engine could improve the performance and efficiency of internal combustion engines, a recently funded company, Transcend Energy Group, has claimed. The group showcased its design change at the recently concluded SEMA show in Las Vegas. When the world is looking at electric vehicles to...
Top Speed
INFINITI's Comeback Plan: Here's What To Expect
As sales continue to plummet, Infiniti is in a key moment of its very existence. While the Q50 and Q60 models are good alternatives to the usual suspects in the premium segment, their outdated tech puts them at a disadvantage. Infiniti’s brand crisis certainly isn’t helping as the Japanese automaker has renamed its models more times than we can count since its inception in 1989. But after parent Nissan saw a revival, can we expect the same for its luxury arm? Now, however, it would appear Infiniti has gathered its second wind and wants to give us sport-luxury models like the QX55 coupe SUV. More importantly, car aficionado Kirk Kreifels reported that Infiniti would adopt a version of Nissan’s E-Power. It’s called the I-Power (go figure) and the future of the Japanese luxury brand might very well depend on it.
electrek.co
The largest American solar panel maker pledges to build $1B factory in US Southeast [Update]
First Solar, the largest American solar panel maker, will invest up to $1.2 billion to ramp up production of US-made solar panels. The announcement follows the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act in August, which incentivizes domestic clean energy manufacturing. November 16 update: First Solar today announced that it will...
electrek.co
Largest bus dealer in the US tackling the transportation crisis with custom Ford E-Transit EVs
The largest bus and transport services vehicle dealer in the US, Creative Bus Sales, is teaming up with Forest River Bus to meet the surging demand for zero-emission paratransit electric vans. Creative Bus Sales says it will have 1,000 Ford E-Transit EVs customized by Forest river available by the end of 2022.
insideevs.com
Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs
Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
electrek.co
SONDORS Metacycle low-cost electric motorcycle begins shipping across the US
The long-awaited SONDORS Metacycle electric motorcycle is now beginning deliveries nationwide in the US, according to the latest update from the company. The news follows a rocky rollout for the popular electric motorcycle, which debuted in early 2021 with a $5,000 introductory price tag. The bike wowed new riders by...
MotorAuthority
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius ups performance, style
The Toyota Prius has been redesigned for the 2023 model year and was revealed Wednesday ahead of a formal debut at this week's 2022 Los Angeles auto show. The fifth-generation hybrid takes on a handsome, almost premium design that looks like much less of an appliance than it has in previous generations. The improved performance in both efficiency and power should appeal to a much wider audience, as well.
electrek.co
Panasonic secures massive high-nickel cathode deal with Tesla co-founder’s Redwood
Redwood Materials, a company founded by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, announced that it will supply high-nickel cathode material for battery cell production in Panasonic’s new Kansas plant. The company believes that this will be the first time cathode material will be produced in North America at “Gigafactory scale”....
generalaviationnews.com
Piper wins unpaved approval for M600s
Piper Aircraft has been awarded FAA approval for its flagship airplane — the Piper M600/SLS single engine turboprop — to be operated from unpaved fields. Piper officials say they have received numerous requests for unpaved field certification from customers around the world, noting that the approval has also been awarded in Canada, the UK, and Europe. Brazil certification is expected in early 2023, they added.
