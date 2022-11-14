ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything You Need To Know About The 4th Pow(H)er Awards

By Shamika Sanders
RNB Cincy 100.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XcWnk_0jAolW8l00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vYPiy_0jAolW8l00

Source: Tene Nicole Creative Agency / Pow(H)er Conference


If it empowers Black women, count us in! HelloBeautiful and our sister site MadameNoire are the official media sponsors of the Support Your Girlfriends Women’s Pow(H)er Two Day Experience presented by the Tene Nicole Creative Agency.

This year’s two-day event will be held in NYC at the tourist attraction and architectural marvel The Hudson Yards. The event kicks off on November 15 with the inaugural POW(H)ER Conference with Support Your Girlfriends’ dynamic network of unapologetic women Motivational Speaker Lucinda Cross , Serial Entrepreneur Sherene Wood , Financial Expert Sherkera Green , Award-Winning Journalist Charreah Jackson , Marketing Guru Sandra Garcia , Beauty Exper Nadine Ramos and Leadership and Executive Coach Angelina Darrisaw .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MM8J_0jAolW8l00

Source: Tene Nicole Creative Agency / Pow(H)er Conference


On November 16, attendees, honorees and guests will gather for the Annual Pow(H)er Awards dinner. This year’s Unapologetic Award recipients include Fashion & Lifestyle Architect Misa Hylton , Successful Entpreprener
Pinky Cole , Producer & Host Kelly Jackson , Producer Tonya Lewis Lee , Marketing Maven Lauren Maillian , Social Justice Leader Linda Sarsour , Change Maker Valeisha Butterfield Jones , Multimedia Maven and Survivor Lyndsay Levingston , and Investor and Venture Capitalist Erica Duignan !

VIP ticket holders will be treated to a wellness soiree earlier in the day. The first 25 Two-Day holders are invited to participate in the Private Pow(H)er VIP Wellness Soiree presented by Brace Life Studios with Celebrity Trainer Robert Brace! The private wellness retreat will take place on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbhKX_0jAolW8l00

Source: Tene Nicole Creative Agency / Pow(H)er Conference


HB’s Managing Editor, Shamika Sanders, and MN’s Managing Editor, Ida Harris, also be presenting fierce entrepreneur, Tray Kearny, with the Tiffany R. Warren award. Tune into our social media accounts for all your behind the scenes access!

It’s not too late to purchase tickets, click here !

