Nasa Artemis rocket launches into space, as humanity begins journey back to the Moon
Nasa successfully launched its Artemis rocket on Wednesday, heralding a new era of space exploration that will eventually see humans return to the moon.The Space Launch System – the most powerful rocket in history – successfully lifted off from Florida, following two aborted launches and months of waiting.It marked the start of a 26 day-mission that will see the Orion capsule – which will one day carry astronauts back to the lunar surface – as it flies around the Moon and then splashes back down to Earth.Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thomson called the launch incredibly special, and told her team that they had...
Liftoff! NASA launches mega Moon rocket, ushering new era of exploration
NASA launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon on Wednesday, in a spectacular blaze of light and sound that marked the start of the space agency's new flagship program, Artemis. "This is the next beginning, this is the Artemis generation," added Nelson, who said he watched the launch from the roof of the rocket assembly building along with a group of astronauts.
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
BBC
Nasa's Artemis Moon rocket lifts off Earth
The American space agency Nasa has launched its most powerful ever rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The 100m-tall Artemis vehicle climbed skyward in a stupendous mix of light and sound. Its objective was to hurl an astronaut capsule in the direction of the Moon. This spacecraft, known as Orion,...
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
scitechdaily.com
The End Is Nigh: NASA Prepares To Say “Farewell” to History-Making Mars InSight Lander
A closer look at what goes into wrapping up the mission as the InSight spacecraft’s power supply continues to dwindle. The end is nigh for NASA’s Mars InSight lander. The day is fast approaching when the spacecraft will fall silent, ending its history-making mission to reveal secrets of the Red Planet’s interior. Since the spacecraft’s power generation continues to decline as windblown dust on its solar panels thickens, the engineering team has already taken steps to continue as long as possible with what power remains. Despite these efforts, it won’t be long now, as the end is expected to come in the next few weeks.
Why NASA wants to return to the moon before sending humans to Mars
Before landing the first humans on Mars, NASA wants to return to the lunar surface and establish a sustained human presence on the moon. The lessons learned from the beginning of the Artemis program could impact when and how humans explore Mars.
Flying Magazine
NASA Shoots for the Moon in Predawn Launch of Artemis I
Once the countdown begins, the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft are powered on. From there, over 700 thousand gallons of fuel are loaded into the rocket. [Courtesy: NASA]. Under a clear night sky along the Florida coast Tuesday, NASA teams readied the Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft for its big moment, long delayed.
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission heads for lunar orbit after crucial engine burn
NASA's Artemis 1 mission is officially on its way to the moon, thanks to an 18-minute-long engine burn by the upper stage of the SLS rocket.
Digital Trends
NASA’s mega moon rocket looks tiny in this launchpad shot
NASA is targeting November 14 for the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket will power an uncrewed Orion spacecraft toward the moon where it’ll come within 62 miles of the the lunar surface before returning to Earth for a splashdown landing on December 9.
scitechdaily.com
Visibility Range Map: Where to See the Artemis I Mission Liftoff to the Moon
NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft will be visible along the Space Coast and throughout parts of Florida for a brief minute or so launch after it launches on the uncrewed Artemis I flight test to the Moon. NASA is currently targeting the next launch attempt of the Artemis I mission for Wednesday, November 16 during a 120-minute launch window that opens at 1:04 a.m. EST.
Space Force's X-37B space plane has been in orbit for 900 days and counting
It shows no signs of coming down to Earth any time soon.
scitechdaily.com
Artemis I Retrograde Orbit: NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Will Travel 40,000 Miles Beyond the Moon
This morning at 1:47 a.m. EST, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) launched the agency’s Orion spacecraft on its way to the Moon as part of the Artemis I mission. During this mission, which will pave the way for missions with astronauts, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will journey thousands of miles beyond the Moon in what is called a Distant Retrograde Orbit (DRO) to evaluate the spacecraft’s capabilities. DRO provides a highly stable orbit where little fuel is required to stay for an extended trip in deep space to put Orion’s systems to the test in an environment far from Earth.
The Jewish Press
NASA Launch Successful, Artemis I Mission Heads to the Moon
The most powerful rocket in the world – NASA’s Orion spacecraft — lifted off from NASA’s Space Launch System at 1:47 am EST Wednesday at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on its Artemis mission to the moon. Wednesday’s launch was the first leg of the...
WIFR
A star is born: Webb telescope shows cosmic hourglass
(CNN) – A new image from NASA shows the beautiful glow of cosmic chaos in a photo taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. The image shows what the sun and our solar system looked like in their infancy. The concept appears as an hourglass-shaped cloud of gas and...
Success! NASA's tiny CAPSTONE probe arrives at the moon
NASA's CAPSTONE spacecraft slipped into orbit around the moon on Sunday evening (Nov. 13), becoming the first cubesat ever to visit Earth's nearest neighbor.
NASA's Mega-Moon Rocket Finally Blasts Off, Heralding America's Lunar Return
The successful liftoff of NASA’s Artemis program—which aims to have Americans back on the moon by as soon as late 2025—is at last underway.
See the first photo of Earth from NASA's moon-bound Orion spacecraft
The first Earth view from NASA's moon-bound spacecraft has been shared after Orion spacecraft about ten hours in flight.
