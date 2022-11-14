ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NFL Monday Night Football tracker: Eagles look to stay undefeated against Commanders

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZvBS_0jAoXr3800

The Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and even the Indianapolis Colts have taken over the headlines at different points in the 2022 NFL season. But the best team in the NFL is the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles remain the only unbeaten team in the NFL, something that has been overshadowed by the Bills' opening-night excellence, the Dolphins' explosive offense and the Colts' drama-filled hiring of Jeff Saturday. The Eagles, meanwhile, just continue to win games. Led by an improved Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia is a perfect 8-0 to start the season.

Things haven't gone as well for the Commanders. The team sits at just 4-5, good for last in the NFC East. Taylor Heinicke has led to the team to a 2-1 record while filling in for Carson Wentz, and will be looking to pull off a major upset over the Eagles on Monday.

Will Hurts and the Eagles take care of business against a floundering Commanders squad? Or can Washington shock the world and catch Philadelphia on an off night?

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we provide the latest scores, news and updates from Monday's contest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

NFL shifts Bills' game vs. Browns to Detroit due to storm

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Mother Nature is forcing the Buffalo Bills to shuffle off to the Motor City. The NFL decided Thursday to shift the Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to Detroit’s Ford Field because of travel and safety concerns stemming from a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region.
BUFFALO, NY
960 The Ref

College Football Race for the Case Week 12: the major Pac-12 showdowns, Wyoming in the limelight & a small sample Heisman marathon runner

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde and SI's Ross Dellenger analyze and pick the best Week 12 college football games against the spread on this week's edition of Race for the Case. Before the picks are made the pod determines whether there are any possible upsets that could be taking place against the CFP hopefuls. The #7 ranked USC Trojans and the #16 ranked UCLA Bruins will battle it out at the Rose Bowl this Saturday while the Mountain West conference will be having a showdown of its own between Boise State and Wyoming. News broke of a legendary marathon runner in China that completes races while smoking cigarettes so the show takes a dive into his status in racing history. It wouldn't be the Race for the Case without the games so the pod picks between the #22 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys @ the Oklahoma Sooners, the Boise State Broncos @ the Wyoming Cowboys, the Iowa Hawkeyes @ the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the #7 ranked USC Trojans @ the #16 ranked UCLA Bruins, the #10 ranked Utah Utes @ the #12 ranked Oregon Ducks & as always the fellas give their locks of the week.
WYOMING STATE
960 The Ref

Bulldogs Host Bison As Part Of Sunshine Slam

Georgia (2-1) vs. Bucknell (2-1) Friday, November 18 at 7:00 p.m. Stegeman Coliseum (10,523) in Athens, Ga. Streaming: SEC Network (Jonathan Yardley, pbp; Marcus Mark Wise, analyst) Radio: Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network (WSB AM 750; SiriusXM: 374; SXM App: 374) (Jeff Dantzler, pbp; Chuck Dowdle, analyst; Miller Pope, producer) The...
ATHENS, GA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
92K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy