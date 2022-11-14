Read full article on original website
wucardinals.com
Volleyball Opens Atlantic Regional Tournament Against #6 IUP
Wheeling, W. Va. - The 2022 season marked the 10th Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championship for the Wheeling University Volleyball team (26-7, 15-1) as they beat Charleston 3-1. With the win, the Cardinals earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Atlantic Regional Tournament, earning the #3 seed in the bracket. While they won't be hosting the tournament for the first time since the 2012 season, they will hit the road to Erie, Pennsylvania when they take on the #6 seeded Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) Friday with tip-off at noon.
wucardinals.com
Buenano Takes Home D2CCA All-Atlantic Region Second Team Honor
Wheeling, W. Va. – In 2022, the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team defied all odds going from a #9 ranking in the Preseason to the Mountain East Conference (MEC) semifinals by season's end. On Tuesday, the team took home another individual accolade as freshman Diego Buenano was named a Division 2 Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA) All-Atlantic Region Second Team honoree. It was the Cardinal's first All-Region honoree since they had four honorees during the 2018 season.
wucardinals.com
Three Cardinal Football Players Take Home First Team All-MEC Honors
Wheeling, W. Va. – On Tuesday, the Mountain East Conference (MEC) unveiled their 2022 All-MEC teams for the 2022 Football season. The Wheeling University Football team had a strong season, finishing 7-4 overall and 6-4 in conference play and had three players honored on the All-MEC First Team and eight total players honored. Running back Sy Alli IV, offensive lineman Cade Raudebaugh, and linebacker Jason Simon each earned All-MEC First Team honors after having strong seasons.
wucardinals.com
DiFonzo’s Breakout Year Earns Her D2CCA Second Team All-Region Honors
Wheeling, W. Va. – 2022 was a historic season for the Wheeling Women's Soccer team as they made their first Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoff run in program history. On Tuesday, the Cardinals kept adding to that history as they received their first All-Region honoree since the 2010 season. Sophomore Mary DiFonzo was recognized as a Division 2 Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA) Second Team All-Atlantic Region Player.
wucardinals.com
Men’s and Women’s Swimming Wraps up 2022 Portion of Schedule at Oberlin College Invitational
Wheeling, W. Va. - Through the first four meets of the year, the Wheeling University Men's and Women's Swimming teams have been working to lower their times in the pool. On Thursday, they will take the first big test to see how their training has gone as they compete in the three-day Oberlin College Invitational. It will be the final meet of the 2022 portion of the Cardinals schedule as they try to drop their lowest times of the year before they prepare for what's in store in the 2023 portion of their schedule.
wucardinals.com
Four Football Players Named All-MEC Second Team/Johnson Earns Honorable Mention
Wheeling, W. Va. - Earlier today, we unveiled our Wheeling University Football All-MEC First Team honorees after the Mountain East Conference (MEC) released their All-MEC awards Tuesday. Rounding out the list for the Cardinals are five players who earned either All-MEC Second Team or All-MEC Honorable Mention honors, bringing the team postseason award total to eight. Wide Receiver Lowell Patron, defensive lineman Brandon Munoz, defensive back Rich White III, and kick returner Chris Canaday earned All-MEC Second Team honors while linebacker Jayvon Johnson earned All-MEC Honorable Mention for their work this season.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Ultimate Program Changer
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his four seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout is certainly expensive and unfortunate, but keeping him is just not a viable option...
voiceofmotown.com
Odds to be West Virginia’s Head Coach Next Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to Shane Lyons being “forced to resign”, Neal Brown’s job status as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers was described by ESPN‘s Pete Thamel as “in flux.” Now, after Lyons’ dismissal, Brown’s seat went from being very hot to scorching!
voiceofmotown.com
Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU’s Next Athletic Director
Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
voiceofmotown.com
Texas A&M and West Virginia Deal for Jimbo Fisher?
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University will soon be on the search for a new head coach after Neal Brown is inevitably fired following the team’s final two games of the season. At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is going through his worst season of his 13 years as a head coach, and the fanbase there desperately wants to fire him.
voiceofmotown.com
Pat White Picks Who He Would Make the Next Head Coach of West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, former West Virginia star quarterback Pat White posted a message on his social media account, endorsing current President of the LSU Tiger Athletic Foundation Matt Borman to replace Shane Lyons as the next director of athletics at West Virginia University. We reached out...
voiceofmotown.com
It Sure Sounds Like Hugh Freeze Would Consider West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Although Hugh Freeze recently agreed to a massive new 8-year contract through 2030 that’s fully guaranteed and averages just under $5 million per year, West Virginia could, and should attempt to, lure him to Morgantown to be the next head coach of the Mountaineers.
Want to own a school? Here’s your chance in Harrison County, West Virginia
Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one.
WTOV 9
Accident involving power line leads to loss of electricity for some in Steubenville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple homes are without power in Steubenville after an accident involving a power line. Officials says a single vehicle crashed into two powerlines on the 1300 block of Sinclair Avenue, leading to the loss of power to 57 customers, according to an AEP outage map.
WTOV 9
I-70 Bridges Project in its home stretch
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After a long 3 years, the I-70 Bridges Project is in its home stretch and traffic is starting to flow. The westbound onramp to the Fort Henry Bridge is now open after several months of being closed down, eliminating its detours and traffic in Wheeling.
West Virginia’s Fiesta Tableware approves union contract
The West Virginia-based business, Fiesta Tableware Company, announced a new contract with members of the United Steel Workers International Union.
‘Raunchy country comic’ coming to West Virginia
A "raunchy country comic" is coming to downtown Clarksburg in January, the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced in a press release Tuesday.
WTAP
A bomb threat was made from a local hospital
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Parkersburg Police Department, someone at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center called Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown with a bomb threat. The call came to the Parkersburg Police Department at 11:06 am Wednesday. WVU Medicine’s Camden Clark was on lockdown for a short...
