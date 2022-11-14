Wheeling, W. Va. - Through the first four meets of the year, the Wheeling University Men's and Women's Swimming teams have been working to lower their times in the pool. On Thursday, they will take the first big test to see how their training has gone as they compete in the three-day Oberlin College Invitational. It will be the final meet of the 2022 portion of the Cardinals schedule as they try to drop their lowest times of the year before they prepare for what's in store in the 2023 portion of their schedule.

