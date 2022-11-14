Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A23 5G to the excellent Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
LG C2 OLED just crashed to lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
The 55" LG C2 OLED is $1,296 at Amazon right now — a new all-time low.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which one's a plus and which one's a minus?
Are you looking to jump ship between iPhone and Android, without breaking the bank on the most top tier flagships by the two brands that dominate those two worlds?. Well, currently both Apple and Samsung are happy to offer "Plus" models of their flagship series for people who either want to do that, or simply want a big and reliable phone, and are not exactly sure whether the upcoming Galaxy S23 Plus or the already-released iPhone 14 Plus is the better choice for them.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 confirmed to include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Qualcomm has presented its brand new flagship processor yesterday, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Many phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the coming year, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of them. It’s official, the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8...
pocketnow.com
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs the competition: How do they compare?
Qualcomm unveiled the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset at the Snapdragon Summit 2022 event. The new SoC comes with the latest new technologies, including Wi-Fi 7, a faster and more reliable modem, enhanced processing speeds, and a more efficient performance across the board. There are many new AI advancements under the hood, but let's take a closer look and see how it compares against the previous generation platform, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoCs.
Tom's Hardware
Cerebras Reveals Andromeda, a 13.5 Million Core AI Supercomputer
Cerebras unveiled its new Andromeda supercomputer that wields 13.5 million AI Cores to deliver up to 1 Exaflop of AI computing horsepower.
OnePlus Nord N300 5G vs. N200 5G: Should you upgrade?
The OnePlus Nord N300 5G and N200 5G are very similar budget Android phones with a mixed bag of specs between them.
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Fix the Memory Integrity Feature Grayed Out on Windows 11
Does the memory integrity feature in Windows Security appear grayed out? Is your PC saying, "Memory integrity is off. Your device may be vulnerable," but you can't turn on the toggle? The memory integrity feature prevents malicious software from accessing high-security processes when your device is invaded by malware.
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Fix the "Secure Boot State Unsupported" Error in Windows
Secure Boot is a security feature that helps to ensure that only trusted applications are installed on the computer. Although this feature is enabled by default on most computers, you will still likely see the "Secure Boot state unsupported" error while installing Windows 11.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 announced with four Cortex-A715 performance cores, Wi-Fi 7 and hardware level raytracing support
Qualcomm has officially launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550-AB) mobile AP for high-end smartphones. It aims to right the wrongs of its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was hamstrung by Samsung's inferior 4LPX node. This time, it uses an objectively better TSMC N4P node, the same process used by Apple's A16 Bionic. Qualcomm says the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered device will be launched by the end of 2022.
Galaxy S23 series might get an exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip
Qualcomm confirmed the Galaxy S23 series would run on its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor even before launching the new System-on-Chip (SoC). The processor is now official, as Qualcomm unveiled the next-gen flagship SoC that will power future Android devices this week. While we’ll have to wait until next year...
Intel Core i9-13900K vs. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: Which CPU is best?
Should you choose the Intel or AMD flagship CPU? This guide will showcase all the similarities and differences.
Tom's Hardware
RTX 4080 Game Ready Driver Adds Support for G-Sync and V-Sync With DLSS 3
Nvidia's new GPU driver version 526.98 comes with a plethora of feature updates, including V-Sync and G-Sync support for DLSS 3 and support for the RTX 4080.
makeuseof.com
What Is a RISC V SBC and How Is It Better Than a Raspberry Pi?
Raspberry Pi has long dominated the consumer single-board computer market. Ever since the Pi's launch in 2012, other SBC manufacturers have tried to steal the show with their own boards, but nothing stands out quite like the RISC-V options on the market. But what is a RISC-V SBC and how is it better than a Raspberry Pi?
makeuseof.com
What Is a Blockchain Explorer? 7 Crypto Block Explorers Explained
Blockchain explorers are one of the most important tools you need to have in your arsenal when dealing with crypto and some other blockchain systems. This tool will get you the information you ordinarily wouldn't get on the surface. This info is useful for both new users and experts to help manage their crypto activities.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Some of you who bought the Galaxy Z Fold 2 back in 2020 are probably thinking of upgrading at this point. In this article, we’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in order to help you make up your mind. Many people upgrade every two years, so this may actually be relevant to you. On the flip side, you may be thinking of sticking with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for another year.
makeuseof.com
RapperBot Malware Used to Launch DDoS Attacks on Game Servers
A new version of botnet malware RapperBot is being used to target game servers with DDoS attacks. IoT devices are being used as gateways to reach the servers.
TechRadar
Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 review: a state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 6E router
It’s not cheap, but the Nighthawk router ‘s tri-band Wi-Fi 6E provides impressive speed, along with multiple high-speed Ethernet ports for wired connections. The Nighthawk app is also very easy to use, but it’s a shame that you have to pay extra for other features such as parental controls.
makeuseof.com
What Is a Linux Hypervisor and What Does It Do?
Virtualization is a neat way of experimenting with different operating systems. Generally, software like VirtualBox or VMware is used to set up and use virtual machines. But what exactly is VirtualBox or VMware? Well, they are hypervisors.
Moore Threads Chinese GPU benchmarked, beaten handily by RTX 3060
Nice hardware specs, but the software kinda sucks.
