Cristiano Ronaldo says he keeps his son's ashes with him at home

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he keeps his son's ashes with him at his home and describes his death as the "worst" moment of his life. The Portugal star had announced in October 2021 that he and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, were expecting twins. In December, they announced they were expecting a boy and a girl.

