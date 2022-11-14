Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks odds, tips and betting trends | November 15

The Utah Jazz (10-5) welcome in the New York Knicks (6-7) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

The Jazz head into their matchup against the Knicks as a 4.5-point favorite. The point total for the game is set at 231.5.

Jazz vs. Knicks Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

Utah -4.5

Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Utah -185, New York +155

Knicks at Jazz odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Jazz (- 4.5)

Jazz (- 4.5) Pick OU:

Under (231.5)

Prediction:

Jazz 120 – Knicks 110

Utah has been the favorite in four games this season and has come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.

Utah has been listed as a favorite of -185 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 64.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

New York has won 28.6% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-5).

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +155 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this game’s moneyline, New York’s implied win probability is 39.2%.

The Jazz record just 0.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Knicks allow (116.8).

When Utah totals more than 116.8 points, it is 8-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

Utah has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 116.8 points.

New York has a 5-3 record against the spread and a 5-3 record overall when giving up fewer than 116.9 points.

New York has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 116.9 points.

The Knicks put up just 2.0 more points per game (114.7) than the Jazz give up to opponents (112.7).

New York has put together a 3-4 ATS record and a 5-2 overall record in games it scores more than 112.7 points.

New York has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 112.7 points.

Utah has an ATS record of 4-3 and a 4-3 record overall when its opponents score fewer than 114.7 points.

Utah’s record is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 114.7 points.

The Jazz are at the fifth spot in the NBA’s scoring charts (116.9 PPG), while the Knicks allow the 25th-fewest points per game (116.8) in the league.

New York is the NBA’s 12th-ranked offense (114.7 PPG), while Utah is the 14th-ranked defense (112.7).

The Jazz have out-scored their opponents by a total of 63 points this season (4.2 points per game on average), and opponents of the Knicks have out-scored them by 28 more points on the year (2.1 per game).

Over/Under

Utah’s average implied point total this year is 1.6 fewer points than its implied total in Tuesday’s game (116.4 implied points on average compared to 118 implied points in this game).

This season, Utah has outscored its implied point total for this matchup (118) eight times.

The average implied point total on the season for New York (115.1) is 1.1 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (114).

How to watch Jazz vs. Knicks

Game Day: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM and MSG

SportsNet RM and MSG Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

