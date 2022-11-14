Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Bulls 110
Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9) Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on their longest homestand of 2022-23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, Thunder 122
Payton Pritchard initiated the comeback, and Marcus Smart finished it. Boston trailed by as many as 15 points late in the third quarter before Pritchard fueled a comeback that gave his team a chance. Marcus Smart then took over down the stretch and deposited a notch in the Celtics’ win column by scoring or assisting on 17 of the team’s final 21 points.
NBA
Why the Detroit Pistons are partnering with Brilliant Detroit to construct a ‘bigger than basketball’ community hub on Detroit’s east side
Brilliant Detroit is a non-profit dedicated to preparing young children for kindergarten. That’s why the Detroit Pistons have partnered with the organization that was founded in 2015 to construct a community hub on the city’s east side. Pistons players Cory Joseph and Buddy Boeheim joined other Pistons representatives,...
NBA
Victory recap of Grizzlies win, Bulls preview | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap New Orleans' big win over the Memphis Grizzlies and the positives they saw out of that game. The duo also talk about budding Southwest Division rivalries and dive into a preview of Wednesday's game against the...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 15, 2022
It’s the third game of a six-game homestand Tuesday night, when New Orleans (7-6) hosts Memphis (9-5) at 6:30 Central time. Tickets are available. Zion Williamson was added to the injury report Monday. Listen to Monday’s Pelicans Podcast with TV sideline reporter Jen Hale. The Pelicans are No....
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - The Western Slump
The Cavaliers have lost four in a row after an eight-game winning streak. Carter and Justin dive into what's the root cause of the recent stretch of losses, whether Cavs fans should be concerned, while also reacting to Darius Garland dropping 51 points against Minnesota and previewing the upcoming showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Recap: Wizards fall to Thunder 121-120 in home thriller
The Wizards came into tonight's game against the Thunder seeking their fifth straight victory. Despite nice scoring games from Kristaps Porzingis (27 points) and Bradley Beal (25 points), as well as a near triple-double from Kyle Kuzma (18-10-9), the Wizards fell to the Thunder 121-120 in a barn burner. Everything...
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies Medical Update
Memphis, Tenn. – After further evaluation, it was determined that Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane suffered a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe during the November 11 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bane will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bucks
Wednesday’s matchup in Milwaukee features two teams that got off to red-hot starts to the season but have gone cold over the past week, as the Wine & Gold get back on the road to face Giannis and the Bucks. The Cavaliers eight-game win streak seems like a while...
NBA
Gameday Rundown: Four-Game Trip Begins In Toronto
The HEAT and Raptors meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, the teams have split the first two meetings, 1-1, with both in Miami. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The HEAT are 59-39 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular...
NBA
Celtics' Marcus Smart (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) miss game vs. Hawks
Boston guard Marcus Smart was ruled out of Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks because of right ankle inflammation. The East-leading Celtics also were missing guard Malcolm Brogdon, who sat out his fourth straight game with an ailing right hamstring. Smart is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 assists...
NBA
Jaren Jackson Jr. makes season debut with Grizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr., the big missing piece to the Memphis Grizzlies’ championship hopes, made his season debut on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson looked a bit rusty, finishing the game with seven points on 3-for-14 shooting. He was, however, dominant on the other end, swatting away five shots while grabbing six rebounds in 25 minutes of action.
NBA
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane (right toe) out 2-3 weeks
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane will be out of the lineup for 2-3 weeks, the team announced today, after determining he has a sprained right big toe. Per the team, the injury occurred in a 114-103 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 11. Bane is in the midst of a breakout season, averaging career highs in scoring (24.7 points per game), assists (4.8 apg), rebounds (4.9 rpg), shooting percentage (46.5%) and 3-point percentage (45.1%).
NBA
Bulls struggle defensively in 124-110 road loss to Pelicans
Nothing to see here, nothing to see. Though the looming question for the Bulls following Wednesday’s again relatively uncompetitive 124-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Bulls third consecutive and fifth in the last six, is when exactly there will be something to see again. This was sadly...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.17.2022
FINAL FROM NEW ORLEANS: New Orleans 124, Bulls 110. (Bulls: 6-9, 2-5 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 28pts. Pelicans: McCollum: 23pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 10. Pelicans: Murphy: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls:DeRozan and Dragic each with 7. Pelicans:Ingram: 9. New Orleans win season series 2-0. CCI STAT OF...
NBA
Tuesday's NBA Best Bets: Mavericks and Clippers to Grind One Out and Clarkson Will Score
The 8-6 Los Angeles Clippers head to Dallas to battle the 7-5 Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. The Clippers are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference coming off their victory over Houston on Monday. After Luka Doncic’s triple-double and 42-point performance on Saturday against Portland, the Mavericks play at home once again and currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference. These teams split the series last season with each winning twice. Kawhi Leonard remains out for the Clippers with a knee injury.
NBA
Thunder Comeback, Shai Game-Winner Were Weeks in the Making
— He’s scored more total points in the paint than anyone in the NBA. His midrange game is super slippery. He’s hit go-ahead 3s going right. He’s hit them going left. He’s always on the lookout for a teammate and is quick to move the ball when doubled. So when the Thunder executed to get an inbounds pass to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris had no idea what to expect.
NBA
The Reporters' Notebook: OKC at BOS
Following a matinee in the Big Apple, the Thunder traveled to Beantown to face the Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back. The Thunder brought the juice from the very outset, forcing the defending Eastern Conference Champion Celtics and what seemed like the entire city of Boston to rise to the occasion.
NBA
Keys to the Game - 11.16.22
The Chicago Bulls (6-8) visit the Big Easy to close the book on the season series with the New Orleans Pelicans (8-6). The two met a week ago in Chicago with the Pelicans flying away with a hard-fought 115-111 road victory at the United Center. That night New Orleans won...
NBA
Kawhi Leonard returns, will start for Clippers after missing 12 games
LOS ANGELES – Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will start in Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons after missing the past 12 games with an injured right knee. He had been listed as questionable earlier in the day. Leonard played in two games as a reserve this season in...
