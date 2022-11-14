ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Bulls 110

Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9) Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on their longest homestand of 2022-23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).
NBA
NBA

Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, Thunder 122

Payton Pritchard initiated the comeback, and Marcus Smart finished it. Boston trailed by as many as 15 points late in the third quarter before Pritchard fueled a comeback that gave his team a chance. Marcus Smart then took over down the stretch and deposited a notch in the Celtics’ win column by scoring or assisting on 17 of the team’s final 21 points.
NBA
NBA

Why the Detroit Pistons are partnering with Brilliant Detroit to construct a ‘bigger than basketball’ community hub on Detroit’s east side

Brilliant Detroit is a non-profit dedicated to preparing young children for kindergarten. That’s why the Detroit Pistons have partnered with the organization that was founded in 2015 to construct a community hub on the city’s east side. Pistons players Cory Joseph and Buddy Boeheim joined other Pistons representatives,...
NBA
NBA

Victory recap of Grizzlies win, Bulls preview | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap New Orleans' big win over the Memphis Grizzlies and the positives they saw out of that game. The duo also talk about budding Southwest Division rivalries and dive into a preview of Wednesday's game against the...
NBA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 15, 2022

It’s the third game of a six-game homestand Tuesday night, when New Orleans (7-6) hosts Memphis (9-5) at 6:30 Central time. Tickets are available. Zion Williamson was added to the injury report Monday. Listen to Monday’s Pelicans Podcast with TV sideline reporter Jen Hale. The Pelicans are No....
NBA
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - The Western Slump

The Cavaliers have lost four in a row after an eight-game winning streak. Carter and Justin dive into what's the root cause of the recent stretch of losses, whether Cavs fans should be concerned, while also reacting to Darius Garland dropping 51 points against Minnesota and previewing the upcoming showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
NBA

Recap: Wizards fall to Thunder 121-120 in home thriller

The Wizards came into tonight's game against the Thunder seeking their fifth straight victory. Despite nice scoring games from Kristaps Porzingis (27 points) and Bradley Beal (25 points), as well as a near triple-double from Kyle Kuzma (18-10-9), the Wizards fell to the Thunder 121-120 in a barn burner. Everything...
NBA
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies Medical Update

Memphis, Tenn. – After further evaluation, it was determined that Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane suffered a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe during the November 11 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bane will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks.
NBA
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bucks

Wednesday’s matchup in Milwaukee features two teams that got off to red-hot starts to the season but have gone cold over the past week, as the Wine & Gold get back on the road to face Giannis and the Bucks. The Cavaliers eight-game win streak seems like a while...
NBA
NBA

Gameday Rundown: Four-Game Trip Begins In Toronto

The HEAT and Raptors meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, the teams have split the first two meetings, 1-1, with both in Miami. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The HEAT are 59-39 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular...
NBA
NBA

Jaren Jackson Jr. makes season debut with Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr., the big missing piece to the Memphis Grizzlies’ championship hopes, made his season debut on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson looked a bit rusty, finishing the game with seven points on 3-for-14 shooting. He was, however, dominant on the other end, swatting away five shots while grabbing six rebounds in 25 minutes of action.
NBA
NBA

Grizzlies' Desmond Bane (right toe) out 2-3 weeks

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane will be out of the lineup for 2-3 weeks, the team announced today, after determining he has a sprained right big toe. Per the team, the injury occurred in a 114-103 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 11. Bane is in the midst of a breakout season, averaging career highs in scoring (24.7 points per game), assists (4.8 apg), rebounds (4.9 rpg), shooting percentage (46.5%) and 3-point percentage (45.1%).
NBA
NBA

Bulls struggle defensively in 124-110 road loss to Pelicans

Nothing to see here, nothing to see. Though the looming question for the Bulls following Wednesday’s again relatively uncompetitive 124-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Bulls third consecutive and fifth in the last six, is when exactly there will be something to see again. This was sadly...
NBA
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 11.17.2022

FINAL FROM NEW ORLEANS: New Orleans 124, Bulls 110. (Bulls: 6-9, 2-5 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 28pts. Pelicans: McCollum: 23pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 10. Pelicans: Murphy: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls:DeRozan and Dragic each with 7. Pelicans:Ingram: 9. New Orleans win season series 2-0. CCI STAT OF...
NBA
NBA

Tuesday's NBA Best Bets: Mavericks and Clippers to Grind One Out and Clarkson Will Score

The 8-6 Los Angeles Clippers head to Dallas to battle the 7-5 Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. The Clippers are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference coming off their victory over Houston on Monday. After Luka Doncic’s triple-double and 42-point performance on Saturday against Portland, the Mavericks play at home once again and currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference. These teams split the series last season with each winning twice. Kawhi Leonard remains out for the Clippers with a knee injury.
NBA
NBA

Thunder Comeback, Shai Game-Winner Were Weeks in the Making

— He’s scored more total points in the paint than anyone in the NBA. His midrange game is super slippery. He’s hit go-ahead 3s going right. He’s hit them going left. He’s always on the lookout for a teammate and is quick to move the ball when doubled. So when the Thunder executed to get an inbounds pass to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris had no idea what to expect.
NBA

The Reporters' Notebook: OKC at BOS

Following a matinee in the Big Apple, the Thunder traveled to Beantown to face the Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back. The Thunder brought the juice from the very outset, forcing the defending Eastern Conference Champion Celtics and what seemed like the entire city of Boston to rise to the occasion.
NBA
NBA

Keys to the Game - 11.16.22

The Chicago Bulls (6-8) visit the Big Easy to close the book on the season series with the New Orleans Pelicans (8-6). The two met a week ago in Chicago with the Pelicans flying away with a hard-fought 115-111 road victory at the United Center. That night New Orleans won...
CHICAGO, IL

