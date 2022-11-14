The 8-6 Los Angeles Clippers head to Dallas to battle the 7-5 Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. The Clippers are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference coming off their victory over Houston on Monday. After Luka Doncic’s triple-double and 42-point performance on Saturday against Portland, the Mavericks play at home once again and currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference. These teams split the series last season with each winning twice. Kawhi Leonard remains out for the Clippers with a knee injury.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO